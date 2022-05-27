Numbers-Matching 1974 Yamaha RD350 Keeps the Vintage Two-Stroke Spirit Alive and Well

It makes enough smoke to give hardcore environmentalists a heart attack, but that’s simply part of its character.
The 1974 Yamaha RD350 you’re looking at here is making its way to the auction block with just over 16,500 miles (26,600 km) on the odometer. In preparation for the sale, the motorcycle’s current owner went about cleaning its spark plugs and carburetors, while the 18-inch laced wheels have been enveloped in Bridgestone’s grippy Battlax BT-45 rubber.
Additionally, Yamaha’s classic gemstone also carries fresh crankcase oil, and it will be listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow afternoon (May 28). With little more than 24 hours to go before the auctioning deadline, the highest bid is placed at a modest three grand. If you’re feeling tempted to submit yours, make sure you visit the BaT platform while there’s still time!
Now then, let’s have a look at the RD350’s fundamental specs and features. Within the confines of its duplex cradle frame, the Japanese artifact packs a two-stroke 347cc parallel-twin mill with dual Mikuni inhalers and a compression ratio of 6.6:1. This air-cooled titan is connected to the rear chain-driven hoop by means of a six-speed transmission and a wet multi-plate clutch.
When the engine purrs at 7,500 revs per minute, you’ll get to experience a maximum horsepower figure of 39 ponies. Lower down the rpm range, the creature’s torque output digits will plateau at 24 pound-feet (33 Nm), and they push a dry weight of 342 pounds (155 kg). This equation can result in a top speed of 105 mph (169 kph).
As far as suspension goes, the ‘74 MY RD350 comes equipped with telescopic forks at the front and adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. Stopping power is generated via a single 267 mm (10.5 inches) brake rotor up north and a traditional drum setup down south. Lastly, the bike’s fuel chamber is able to hold 4.2 gallons (16 liters) of gas when full.
