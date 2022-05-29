Marc Marquez Will Get Fourth Operation to His Shoulder, Miss the Most of the Season

Spanish MotoGP racer Marc Marquez can't seem to get a break and just go on and compete. After his diagnosis of diplopia that sent him on a long recovery process, the six-time MotoGP World Champion will have to undergo yet another surgery. This time, Marquez will get further surgery on his right humerus.
The surgery in question comes 18 months after his last operation, and it will be done in the U.S., at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. As the Spaniard explained through Repsol Honda's statement, he has suffered from “major limitations” in recent months that have prevented him from performing at the highest level.
Do not think that Marquez went ahead on "Dr. Google" to check for advice, as a six-time MotoGP World Champion has a medical team dedicated to him, and he was also consulted by multiple specialists in their field. After all the data was complied, together with his medical team, Marc decided to travel to the United States on Tuesday, May 31, for surgery.
As his doctors explain, the surgery will extract the "osteosynthesis material from his shoulder, associated with a humeral osteotomy to increase the external rotation movement of the arm, and maintain shoulder stability."
Any person fears getting surgery, even after injury, but Marquez's medical team has weighed the pros and the cons with the rider, and the decision was made. Once the operation is complete, Marc will travel back to Spain, where he will begin his recovery.
As you can imagine, riding a motorcycle involves more muscles than you would think, and racing one on the track involves using your body more than a ride on the street would ever require. If you turn that effort up to 11, you might get the minimum that is required to have a shot in MotoGP.
Because Marquez wants to compete at the top of his game, he will miss most, if not all, the remaining races of the 2022 season. Even his most demanding fans will understand that the Spaniard cannot return to the track and compete until his shoulder heals completely.
Marquez wants the operation to let him regain the mobility he once had in his shoulder that allows him to get the position that he desires while he is on his Honda racing bike.
Before the surgery, Marc thanked his team, his doctors, and his fans who are always there with him in the good and bad times. All we can do is wish him a speedy recovery back to the physical condition he desires to attain.
