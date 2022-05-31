Here’s a Ferrari SF90 Crashing Into Row of Parked Cars, Police Still Don’t Have the Driver

No one abandons a Ferrari at the scene of an accident, unless they have something to hide. This seems to be the case with this driver, who caused quite the carnage on a residential street in Birmingham, UK, last week.
On the evening of May 25, the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service received a call about an accident involving several vehicles, and two fire engines and 10 firefighters were dispatched. Once at the scene, first-responders confirmed the multi-vehicle crash but found no one around: the driver who had caused the carnage had fled on foot.
That driver also happened to be at the wheel of a very expensive and very powerful Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The SF90 is the first hybrid from the Prancing Horse and was dubbed the “fastest car of the decade” upon launch, for its ability to achieve a 0 to 60 time in just 2.5 seconds, thanks to the 1,000 hp developed by the twin-turbocharged V8 engine and three electric motors. Based on initial reports and photos from the scene, the SF90 driver lost control and just smashed into the parked vehicles.
Video of the accident has emerged, and it confirms that theory. You can see it below: the accident was captured by a neighbor’s camera, and presented to the police as evidence. The Ferrari comes barreling down on the wrong side of the road, smashing into the first of a row of parked vehicles. No word yet on the speed the Ferrari was traveling at, but the impact was strong enough to cause a domino effect.
After the crash, the driver tries to exit the car but seems to have trouble opening the door. He eventually comes out through the window and is seen engaging with a fellow motorist, who had pulled over to inquire about his well-being. The driver probably left right afterwards, but that is not shown in the video.
Perhaps the most intriguing part about the accident is not the fact that this man abandoned a new, pricey (the SF90 starts at $600,000) Ferrari like it was a piece of trash. It’s the fact that police still haven’t found him, even though they have the license plate and his face on camera. “The car has been seized and our work to identify and trace the driver continues,” the statement says. “Anyone with information can message us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 3595 of 25 May, or call 101.”
