The DeLorean EVolved Taillights Will Look Like This

We’re 12 days from the official reveal of the DeLorean EVolved. Now that we know the teasers only show how the design progressed, we are just patiently waiting for what the company will have to show us on May 31. Thankfully, DeLorean is generous and will drop some teasers of the car. This one will be published on social media later, but autoevolution readers can check it right now: it is the EVolved taillight.

9 photos