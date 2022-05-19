The DeLorean EVolved Taillights Will Look Like This

We’re 12 days from the official reveal of the DeLorean EVolved. Now that we know the teasers only show how the design progressed, we are just patiently waiting for what the company will have to show us on May 31. Thankfully, DeLorean is generous and will drop some teasers of the car. This one will be published on social media later, but autoevolution readers can check it right now: it is the EVolved taillight.
The video made by Italdesign shows a 3D printed part of the body where the taillights will be inserted on the left side. Not all of the lights turn on, only the turn signal. The video allows us to see how the EVolved drivers will warn others where they intend to go.
The red light instead of amber shows the company's primary focus is on the American market. Versions for other markets, such as the European one, should have the amber color. The way the turn signal lights up reminds us very much of what Audi vehicles present. Considering that Italdesign belongs to the Volkswagen group, it makes a lot of sense.
The 3D printed body part also gives us some hints on the shape of the EVolved body. It will not be just a wide vehicle, as Troy Beetz told us the company wanted it to be. It seems to also be very friendly to airflow, with the rear of the EV ending up like the bottom of a water drop – considered the most aerodynamic shape in nature. Although DeLorean states it is one of the early design builds, the idea may not have changed that much until the final concept. We'll only know for sure in a few days.
As we have mentioned before, DeLorean plans to show three more concepts apart from the EVolved. They would represent what the company would have been in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s if it did not go bankrupt in 1982. The idea is that it will be much stronger now, with a complete lineup to go way beyond the sports coupe that the EVolved promises to be.
The red light instead of amber shows the company's primary focus is on the American market. Versions for other markets, such as the European one, should have the amber color. The way the turn signal lights up reminds us very much of what Audi vehicles present. Considering that Italdesign belongs to the Volkswagen group, it makes a lot of sense.
The 3D printed body part also gives us some hints on the shape of the EVolved body. It will not be just a wide vehicle, as Troy Beetz told us the company wanted it to be. It seems to also be very friendly to airflow, with the rear of the EV ending up like the bottom of a water drop – considered the most aerodynamic shape in nature. Although DeLorean states it is one of the early design builds, the idea may not have changed that much until the final concept. We'll only know for sure in a few days.
As we have mentioned before, DeLorean plans to show three more concepts apart from the EVolved. They would represent what the company would have been in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s if it did not go bankrupt in 1982. The idea is that it will be much stronger now, with a complete lineup to go way beyond the sports coupe that the EVolved promises to be.