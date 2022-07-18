2023 Toyota Crown Pricing Announced, Here's How Much It Costs in Japan

After last week’s grand unveiling, Toyota took to the world wide web to reveal the pricing of the all-new 2023 Crown in its home market. So, how much do you think it is? Not a jaw-dropping amount, that’s for sure.
A quick look on Toyota’s official Japanese website reveals that the 2023 Crown will officially kick off at 4,350,000 yen, including tax, which equals to $31,399 at the current exchange rates. The range-topping version of the hybrid vehicle will start at 6,400,000 yen ($46,195).
In addition to the right-hand drive configuration and the ‘Crown’ logos replacing the ‘Toyota’ badges at the front, and on the steering wheel, the model sold in the Land of the Rising Sun is identical to the U.S.-spec variant. It comes in seven trim levels, with a choice of twelve exterior shades, different wheels that measure between 19 and 21 inches, and two powertrain options.
Both of them are electrified, with the lineup kicking off with the 2.5-liter unit, backed up by dual motors and mated to a CVT. The gasoline-burner and front and rear electric motors develop a combined output of 234 ps (231 hp / 172 kW). A turbocharged 2.4-liter mill is available too, joined by different dual motors and a six-speed automatic transmission. The total output stands at 349 ps (345 hp / 257 kW) in this case.
A mix between a traditional sedan and a crossover, the 2023 Toyota Crown looks very familiar up front and has a controversial back end design. It is built on the same platform, the TNGA-K, as the Camry, Avalon, RAV4, Venza, and Highlander, and sports MacPherson struts at the front and multi-link rear suspension. In our market, it will launch with two hybrid powertrains, in the XLE, Limited, and Platinum configurations. The all-new Crown is the unofficial replacement of the Avalon.
