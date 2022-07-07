2023 Toyota Crown Design Teaser Reveals Sedan-SUV Mashup

Scheduled to be unveiled on July 15th, the all-new Crown has been teased by Toyota Japan with very familiar styling cues. Remember the design patent we covered last month? It’s very similar, that’s for sure!
The automaker’s teaser campaign begins with two questions. Is it a sedan? Or is it an SUV? As long as it sells, it doesn’t really matter. The Crown will be available in the United States of America as the Avalon’s heir apparent.
Pictured in a lovely shade of bronze with black accents, the Crown features utility vehicle-inspired moldings for good measure. Similar to the Avalon, it’s a front-wheel-drive affair that measures just under five meters overall.
4,930 millimeters (194 inches) in length, 1,840 millimeters (72.4 inches) in width, 1,540 millimeters (60.6 inches) in height, and a wheelbase of 2,850 (112.2 inches) are the rumored measurements. Our friends at Creative311.com expect a few powertrains, including a 2.4-liter turbo combined with hybrid assistance, as it’s the case in the Lexus RX 500h.
This lump is reportedly connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. Lower down the spectrum, hearsay suggests a naturally-aspirated 2.5 combined with a continuously variable transmission. Based on the TNGA-K platform that underpins the mid-sized Camry and the now-discontinued Avalon, this fellow should offer all-wheel drive as well. An electric-only powertrain could be on the horizon as per the rumor mill, and given the latest emission standards, there might be room for a plug-in hybrid too.
Back in February, before the GR Corolla was even a thing, a leaked internal document confirmed the GR Corolla for the U.S. market alongside the all-new Crown. Titled “2022 New York Region Priorities,” the said document lists the Toyota Crown on sale in October 2022 for the 2023 model year.
