2023 Toyota Crown Design Teaser Reveals Sedan-SUV Mashup

SUV

The automaker’s teaser campaign begins with two questions. Is it a sedan? Or is it an? As long as it sells, it doesn’t really matter. The Crown will be available in the United States of America as the Avalon’s heir apparent.Pictured in a lovely shade of bronze with black accents, the Crown features utility vehicle-inspired moldings for good measure. Similar to the Avalon, it’s a front-wheel-drive affair that measures just under five meters overall.4,930 millimeters (194 inches) in length, 1,840 millimeters (72.4 inches) in width, 1,540 millimeters (60.6 inches) in height, and a wheelbase of 2,850 (112.2 inches) are the rumored measurements. Our friends at Creative311.com expect a few powertrains, including a 2.4-liter turbo combined with hybrid assistance, as it’s the case in the Lexus RX 500h.This lump is reportedly connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. Lower down the spectrum, hearsay suggests a naturally-aspirated 2.5 combined with a continuously variable transmission. Based on the TNGA-K platform that underpins the mid-sized Camry and the now-discontinued Avalon, this fellow should offer all-wheel drive as well. An electric-only powertrain could be on the horizon as per the rumor mill, and given the latest emission standards, there might be room for a plug-in hybrid too.Back in February, before the GR Corolla was even a thing, a leaked internal document confirmed the GR Corolla for the U.S. market alongside the all-new Crown. Titled “ 2022 New York Region Priorities ,” the said document lists the Toyota Crown on sale in October 2022 for the 2023 model year.