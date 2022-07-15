New 2023 Toyota Crown Puts 'Sexy' in 'Dyslexic' As the Avalon's Replacement

Toyota hasn’t been selling the Crown in the United States ever since 1972, but that is about to change with the brand-new generation that has just celebrated its world debut, and it is set to arrive at dealers nationwide later this year, with pricing to be announced in due course.
A massive departure over its predecessor in terms of styling, it is a sedan/crossover mashup that looks instantly recognizable as something made by the Japanese automaker up front. Further back, it has fat shoulders, a sloping roofline, and a very bold rear end, with the boldness continuing with the two-tone finish available on the Platinum.
Sporting a very generous ground clearance, the 2023 Crown is 194 inches (4,928 mm) long, 72.4 inches (1,839 mm) wide, and 60.6 inches (1,539 mm) tall. The wheelbase measures 112.2 inches (2,850 mm), contributing to the generous legroom for backseat occupants. Speaking of the interior, it gets two displays for the infotainment system and digital dials, each one with a 12.3-inch diagonal. Over-the-air updates are supported, and it comes with an intelligent voice assistant.
The onboard gear depends on the trim level, with the base XLE getting fabric and Softex upholstery, heated front seats with electric adjustment, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones. The Limited adds heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic glass roof, JBL audio, and rain-sensing wipers. The Platinum enjoys 21-inch wheels, adaptive variable suspension, advanced parking system, and others.
Power-wise, the 2023 Crown comes with two options, both of them electrified. The lineup kicks off with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit, backed up by two electric motors, with undisclosed performance numbers. The top-of-the-line grade gets a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder, with a front electric motor, six-speed automatic gearbox, and a combined output of around 340 hp. It will return an estimated 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km), whereas the XLE and Limited are expected with 38 mpg (6.2 l/100 km). All versions get the electronic on-demand all-wheel drive system with a rear-mounted electric motor.
Built on the same platform as the Avalon, Camry, RAV4, Venza, and Highlander, namely the TNGA-K, the all-new Crown has multi-link rear suspension and MacPherson struts at the front. An electronically-controlled braking system is on deck, too, with active cornering assist. Drivers can choose between the Eco, Normal, and Sport modes in the XLE and Limited, with the Platinum adding the Custom, Comfort, and Sport+ too, and they will be assisted on the go by a generous amount of safety gear.
