Hyundai Announced IONIQ Citizenship Utility Package Roadmap for NFT Holders

Hyundai has revealed a detailed roadmap for its IONIQ Citizenship, which is a utility package for IONIQ 6 NFT holders. The carmaker presented its IONIQ 6 NFT Collection on the same day as the world premiere of the IONIQ 6, marking the second official NFT set issued by the company to date.
The idea behind these NFTs is to provide Millennial and Gen Z consumers (mostly) with new experiences and additional value. Hyundai is also looking forward to expanding the IONIQ 6’s electrified experience in the digital realm.
Aside from having functional values in the real world, the so-called IONIQ Citizenship means to expand the range of unique electrified customer experiences beyond any physical limitations – this means offering exclusive access to digital spaces, special digital content and some physical items too, with certain utilities varying in rarity.
The company issued no fewer than 5,000 IONIQ 6 NFTs boasting six different themes: Fun Driving, Stress-Free Driving, Work, Socializing, Healing and Entertainment. Each NFT features unique art, combining various backgrounds, colors and objects. The Backgrounds themselves represent IONIQ 6’s “mindful interior space” and are inspired by the newly implemented Dual Color Ambient Lighting.
In order to distribute this NFT collection, Hyundai used airdrop rather than a sales system, thus allowing more people to participate in this unique experience.
“Hyundai Motor has continuously explored new methods to connect and involve our customers. The IONIQ 6 NFT Collection is a meaningful endeavor to expand the boundary of NFTs from simple investment and possession to experiences and storytelling,” said the carmaker’s marketing boss and executive VP, Thomas Schemera.
“We hope to increase the connection with customers and interact in a more innovative way, based on the unique value of the IONIQ lineup. We will continue to provide ‘phygital (physical + digital)’ experiences that merge the real world and the digital world for the new generation of customers who are more accustomed to digital technology.”
