Chevy Wanted to Be Cool, but Nobody Showed Up at Its NFT Party, Not Even for a Real Z06

More on this:

1 The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06's Delivery Date Is Subject To Change

2 Unique 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 NFT Comes Paired With the Real-Life Car

3 C8 Corvette Z06 MSRP To Be Revealed This Week, Prepare Over $80k

4 Corvette Engineer Reveals More About C8 Z06 LT6 Engine, One Takes 3.5 Hours To Build

5 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible VIN 001 Sells for $1 Million