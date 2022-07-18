Scott Dixon Equals Mario Andretti With Toronto Win

AJ Fort and Mario Andretti were in the pits to witness Scott Dixon hold off a charging pack to claim his 52nd in the IndyCar Series career win, tying him with Andretti at No. 2 behind all-time leader Foyt.
The victory was his fourth Toronto triumph and also concluded the longest consecutive winless streak for Dixon at 23. He has now won a race in 18 consecutive seasons and an IndyCar Series record 20 overall.
Andretti Autosport driver Herta, the pole sitter next to Dixon on the front row, finished .8106 behind Dixon's Chip Ganassi Racing Team's Honda car.
The Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driven by Felix Roseqvist finished third in what is his first podium appearance since his IndyCar Series victory in July 2020 at Road America.
The race was remarkably event-free for the first 44 laps with just one caution flag slowing the race for two laps. Laps 45 to 65 produced three caution flags allowing Herta and others the opportunity to erase the effects of Dixon's and Ganassi Racing's earlier pit strategy.
Dixon followed Herta around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile, bumpy street course for the first 17 laps until the Ganassi Team undercut Herta by pitting for fuel and fresh Firestone primary 'black' tires. The savvy moved forced Andretti Autosport to call in Herta for 'blacks' as well, but his cold tires were no match for the heated tires of Dixon and he managed to pass on Herta's out lap to take the lead.
Dixon briefly lost the lead, but would regain the edge for good on Lap 61. Dixon was able to hold off Herta on the final restart on Lap 66 to earn the victory.
After the race, Dixon was optimistic that he is in the title quest despite being in fifth place, 44 points behind teammate Marcus Ericsson who sits atop the standings with a 35-point lead over second-place Will Power.
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES moves on to Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend this Friday through Sunday at Iowa Speedway.
