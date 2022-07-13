McLaren Racing Signs Indy World Champion Alex Palou for 2023 in a Crazy Twist

McLaren racing made a blockbuster move on the drivers market by signing defending IndyCar world Champion Alex Palou for the 2023 season.
This news came just hours after Chip Ganassi Racing announced it had picked up its option on the Palou contract for the next season. However, Alex tweeted that the Chip Ganassi information release was issued without his permission or knowledge. Besides, the quote attributed to him in the release did not apparently come from him. Then, moments later, the McLaren Racing team made the big announcement.
"I'm extremely excited to join the driver roster for such an iconic team as McLaren. I'm excited to be able to show what I can do behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car and looking at what doors that may open," said defending Indy world champion Alex Palou. "I want to thank everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing for everything they have done for me."
Palou was the first Spanish driver to win the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship when he claimed last year's title after winning three races and grabbing eight podiums. Being only 25 years old, his future in the American motorsport series is exceptionally bright.
As a result, McLaren is so excited about Alex that he will become part of the British team's Formula One testing program along with two other Indy drivers, Pato O'Ward and Colton Herta.
"We have always said that we want the best talent at McLaren, and it's exciting to be able to include Alex on that list," said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing.
The British team now has three of IndyCar's top young talents in the "bag" for its F1 testing program. Besides Indy and F1, McLaren has a Formula E team, so they have enough options to place their driver how and where they want.
Until the 2023 season, you can follow Alex Palou in Ontario at the Honda Indy Toronto race.
