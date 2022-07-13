McLaren Racing Signs Indy World Champion Alex Palou for 2023 in a Crazy Twist

¡Hola Alex! ???????? McLaren Racing welcomes #INDYCAR champion @AlexPalou to its driver roster from 2023, as the team continues to build talent across all of its racing series. ???? Our full driver line-up across all racing series will be confirmed in due course.



1/2



I have recently learned from the media that this afternoon, without my approval, Chip Ganassi Racing issued a press release announcing that I would be driving with CGR in 2023. Even more surprising was that CGR’s release included a “quote” which did not come from me.