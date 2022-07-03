2022 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

More on this:

1 2024 Honda 2.4-Liter IndyCar Engine Now Testing in Indianapolis, Sounds Amazing

2 Honouring Some of the Fastest Women in Motorsport

3 New IndyCar Engines Won't Come in 2023 - Here Is Why and When We Will See Them

4 Hawaiian Racing Legend Danny Ongais Dies at 79

5 McLaughlin Holds Off World Champion for Maiden Win in IndyCar