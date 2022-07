2022 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Pato O'Ward took the pole for the race, being the ninth different pole-sitter through nine races this season. It's the first time this has happened in 61 years, and the McLaren drivers have a chance to take the lead in the standings."This is huge man, it's a track position race," O'Ward said of the difficulty to pass on Mid-Ohio's track. "It's a long race. A lot can happen but we have a great starting position."Meanwhile, Marcus Ericsson failed to advance out of the first group of Saturday qualifying. After that, reigning series champion Alex Palou was knocked out of the second round. As a result, O'Ward and Scott Dixon have an excellent opportunity to make up the lost ground in the title battle.The pole-sitter for this race is ranked fourth in the standings, 45 points behind Ericsson, while Dixon trails his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Ericsson by 69 points.The circuit from Ohio has 13 turns and has 2.258 miles (3.633 kilometers).