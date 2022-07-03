2022 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

"This is huge man, it's a track position race," O'Ward said of the difficulty to pass on Mid-Ohio's track. "It's a long race. A lot can happen but we have a great starting position."
Meanwhile, Marcus Ericsson failed to advance out of the first group of Saturday qualifying. After that, reigning series champion Alex Palou was knocked out of the second round. As a result, O'Ward and Scott Dixon have an excellent opportunity to make up the lost ground in the title battle.
The pole-sitter for this race is ranked fourth in the standings, 45 points behind Ericsson, while Dixon trails his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Ericsson by 69 points.
The circuit from Ohio has 13 turns and has 2.258 miles (3.633 kilometers).
17:21 UTC While Alex Palou is still in fifth, Pagenaud is battling with Colton Herta for P3. Can we have a three-way battle for the last place on the podium?
17:15 UTC Pato O'Ward is still keeping his ground fair and square against McLaughlin. For the moment, Pato first stop should come in 14 laps.
17:13 UTC After an early yellow, the Data Insights Powered by NTT has predicted that O'Ward will make his first pit stop on Lap 30. Let's see if that is true.
17:11 UTC Meanwhile, Alex Palou is all over Pagenaud for fifth place.
17:11 UTC We are back on green and the race restarted. O'Ward, McLaughlin and Scott Dixon are the top three drivers.
17:09 UTC After ten laps of calm racing, Felix Rosenqvist had to retire due to a mechanical failure. Unfortunate for Felix who was running so good.
17:06 UTC The Green lights are out, and Pato O'Ward kept his leading position.