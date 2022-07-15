What Does Romain Grosjean Drive? He Shows It All In His New Video

Romain Grosjean has just decided to treat his followers to a tour of his garage, showing what kind of cars a professional racing driver owns. Spoiler alert: in his case, there are several Hondas with a surprise twist.
Romain Grosjean spent nine seasons in Formula One for several teams. His contract was not renewed after 2020 when he competed with Haas F1 Team. The announcement came before his extreme collision at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, when his car split in two and burst into flames. With burns on his hands, Grosjean was unable to start in his last two races of that season. Now, he’s currently racing for Andretti Autosport in the 2022 IndyCar Series.
During a ten-minute video on his YouTube channel, Grosjean reveals what he usually drives when he’s at home in Miami, Florida.
The first vehicle introduced is one of his "normal" cars, a Honda HPD Ridgeline. in red. It is a big pickup truck that comes with a big bed, to "put everything in the back," be it his kite surfing and cycling gear. It also has a "decent engine and good tires," plus enough space for his three kids.
The next is another Honda, a Pilot, that his wife, Marion Jolles, drives. It has enough space for their kids and their friends. Grosjean adds that they designed this one themselves and it comes with cooled seats, which is something they really need in Miami.
Next, he turns to a motorcycle, a 1981 BMW R 100 RS. He says that the engine, the chassis, the fuel tank, and the wheels are all original, having only changed the seats and the battery.
Next, there's a TT bike with big 858 zip wheels and a power meter on the pedals. It can go as far as 36-37 km on range, and it's very fast. He does admit that he loves cycling in Miami, because there's no climbing and it can go very fast.
The surprise of the video was a "green champagne gold" 1966 Ford Mustang GT convertible, all original, including the color and rims. It's put in motion by the original 289-cc (4.7-liter) V8 engine, "a little bit boosted" so it now delivers about 400 horsepower. It’s definitely the crown jewel of his collection and he spends most of the video explaining its many features, before hopping in the driver’s seat and taking it for a ride. One could guess which one is his favorite, right?
