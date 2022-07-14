2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Officially Plugs Into the Heart of the Electric Mid-Size Segment

Subsequent to last month’s unveiling, which didn’t reveal any juicy details about it, Hyundai has now detailed the Ioniq 6, their latest electric vehicle.
Sitting above the Ioniq 5, it will be offered in two flavors, with rear- and all-wheel drive. The Korean company hasn’t said anything about the power of the former, but the latter has a combined output and torque of 320 hp (325 ps / 239 kW) and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm) respectively. It can deal with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.1 seconds, which kind of sounds N-worthy, doesn’t it?
Powering the entry-level variant is a 53 kWh battery pack, and the energy consumption on the WLTP cycle is estimated at under 14 kWh/62 miles (100 km), with 18-inch wheels, making it “one of the most energy-efficient vehicles in the market.” The 77 kWh battery pack will also be available, enabling a total range of over 379 miles (610 km), Hyundai says. Fast charging is supported, and it takes 18 minutes to juice it up from 10 to 80% at a 350 kW connection.
Built on the E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 6 features the vehicle-to-load function. This allows owners to charge up a variety of electric devices, from power tools, to projectors with the optional adaptor that goes into the charging port on the outside. There is also a second outlet underneath the back row seat, which can be used to charge laptops, smartphones, and other gadgets.
Speaking of the interior, it has a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, next to the 12-inch digital instrument cluster. Real-time travel mapping is available, alongside the Bluetooth multi-connection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bose audio, and ambient lighting. More comfortable seats can be had as an option, and most of the cabin features sustainable materials. Drivers are assisted by an assortment of safety systems, including the semi-autonomous function.
Measuring 191.1 in (4,855 mm) from bumper to bumper, 74 in (1,880 mm) wide, and 58.9 in (1,495 mm) tall, with a 76.8 in (2,950 mm) long wheelbase, the Ioniq 6 will enter production in the third quarter of the year. It will launch in several markets before the end of 2022 and will make its way to the U.S. in early 2023, as a 2024 model.
