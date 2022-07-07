2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Gets Unofficial Reveal Ahead of Big July 15 'N Day' Party

Hyundai recently unveiled its second all-new E-GMP-based fully electric member of the new Ioniq family. Unlike its cool BEV compact crossover SUV sibling, the Ioniq 6 somewhat feels like a bit of a disappointment, though.
Many expected the production version sedan to better translate the nimble Prophecy concept car styling DNA. Alas, it was not meant to be and the Ioniq 6 will now have to endure a world of classic Porsche 911-related jokes and memes. So, how about something to try and make amends?
Not long ago, the company teased a massive July 15th event titled “N Day 2022” that will be “envisioning the future of N.” An initial couple of teaser images showed what looked like a blurry Ioniq 5 N enjoying a day at the tracks, plus a covered silhouette that has the profile of a high-performance coupe, complete with a big wing at the back and low stance all over.
But wait, there is more, as a third teaser image shows what seems to be the LED-pixelated rear of an Ioniq 6 also featuring a nice wing of its own. Now, hopefully, we are going to check out a trio of releases at 10 a.m. (in Seoul, South Korea), and at 03 a.m. (Frankfurt, Germany), plus 6 p.m. (Los Angeles, California, on the 14th of July). But it seems that we can have an early peek at one of them.
An unofficial one, though, so do take this with a grain of salt. The virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has decided to jump ahead of time with one of the feisty introductions and wanted to reveal his vision for the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. The sportier version features larger wheels and tires, a discrete suspension tune, plus some sporty accessories, and, of course, the trademark blue hue.
