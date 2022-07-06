Toyota GR Supra Has a JDM Trick to Atone for Exposed ‘GitterRohr’ Chassis Setup

Ladies and gentlemen, while approximately 99.99% of fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra would like to forget, hide, or erase out of popular culture the Magna Steyr Austrian production links to BMW’s G29 Z4, here is one pixel master swimming against the current.
Well, sort of, since the exposed ‘GitterRohr’ chassis setup is a tremendously obscure reference to the shared German origin of the Japanese sports car. Frankly, it is so enigmatic that very few English references exist, yet as far as I could understand it can be used not only for cars but also for off-roaders and even motorcycles.
Anyway, let us discard the technical factor for a second while we contemplate the digital work of the Zurich, Switzerland-based self-taught virtual artist behind the svn.teen_design moniker on social media, who is responsible for dreaming the obscure chassis reference for the GR Supra. So, as far as we can tell, this CGI expert is not afraid of adding further German controversy to the Z4-GR Supra fan polemics.
Well, good for him, as we can see that he is passionate about both European and JDM virtual design projects. And this yellow GR Supra sure acts as a catalyst for both interests, seeing it dressed up in an extreme, exposed manner but still remembering to pay respect to its origins. And this was not so subtly done by way of presenting this imagined GR Supra with a classic Toyota 2JZ swap. Come to think about it, this means it could have the best of both worlds – savvy Euro engineering and feisty Japanese oomph.
Plus a digitally slammed widebody atmosphere, which is complete with forged carbon fiber elements. Now, all that makes us wonder. Why did Toyota allow its corporate bureaucrats to vote the GR Supra with a BMW inline-six engine instead of allowing its engineers the incommensurable joy of researching and developing an all-new 2JZ mill that would have made the GR Supra entirely worthy of its predecessors?
