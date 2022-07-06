Slammed Widebody Caddy Escalade Is a Digital Luxury Swamp Monster, Has a V10

Cadillac may be invested in the electric Lyriq and Celestiq future, but the interest for both modern and old ICE mobiles is still through the roof. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
For example, the premium arm of General Motors recently donated their first-ever 2023 Caddy Escalade-V retail SUV unit through Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas 2022 auction. All the proceeds went to charity and the success was tremendous - it saw the hammer drop for no less than $525k, which is a big jump from the base MSRP of around $150k.
Other people are not worried about the distinct possibility of having to wait an eternity before they can also grab hold of their Escalade-V. Especially across the virtual realm, where pixel masters would rather think of Hellcat-swapped vintage Caddy limos looking all Satin Black and chromed or – as is the case here, take Escalade matters into their CGI hands.
For example, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, is back into Americana action with a powerful luxobarge after previously trying to amaze us with an entire series of Fox Body Ford Mustangs that were ready to blow our digital socks off at a slammed moment’s notice. Now, there is more of the hunkered same, albeit with a modern SUV twist.
Dwelling across the CGI patio of a scenic mansion like a “monster from a luxury swamp” is a dark-blue Caddy Escalade taken to virtual extremes without remorse. The CGI expert opted to fit the slammed luxury SUV with an exaggerated widebody aerodynamic kit that makes this Escalade a new kind of high-performance baller.
And, even better, there is also one little technical detail to act as the cream of the digital crop. As it turns out, this feisty Cadillac not only looks like a luxury swamp monster but would also act as one if ever real. And it is all courtesy of the imagined V10 engine swap!
