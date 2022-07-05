S550 II Ford Mustang Drops Low, Flexes Tough Widebody Kit for Independence Day

While in the real world most Blue Oval Independence Day gifts were related to the reinvented, Ford Bronco off-road-focused SUV, across the virtual realm a different sixth generation came into focus. And you guessed correctly, it is of the legendary Ford Mustang variety.
The 4th of July celebrations came in wildly entertaining different forms, and it seems that even automotive virtual artists wanted to take advantage of the holiday to give us something new, no matter where they were located. A case in point here is Russia-based virtual artist Mikhail Sachko, better known as mikhail_sachko on social media, who has a neat collaboration with a manufacturer of wide-body kits.
So, after previously dabbling with a Lada Vaz 2106 Hoonicorn (inspired by fellow pixel master Carlos Pecino, aka colorsponge on social media) and a Ferrari 550 Maranello with the signature MS Performance widebody kit, he abandoned – once more – the land of wishful thinking for a step into the CGI to reality niche. There, a 2018-onwards (meaning the refreshed S550 II variant) Ford Mustang was subtly waiting, dressed up in gray with a black middle stripe.
After a few CGI brush strokes, though, its appearance was significantly altered to the digital tune of a slammed muscle car hoot that seems willing to drop low and give an innumerable amount of widebody flexes just to celebrate its virtual apparition on Independence Day. Sure, maybe it was just coincidence – but does anyone believe such things, anymore?
Anyway, the good news is that anyone’s 2018+ Ford Mustang can look like this because the CGI expert acts as the visualization interface for the “fenderflares” account, which represents the interest of a company called Krotov Wide Body Kits (ex Carbon Pixels). They specialize, as the name suggests, in making anyone’s widebody, ducktail, and universal fender flare dreams come true by way of ABS plastic manufacturing techniques. Better yet, there is also worldwide shipping…
