Porsche 959 “Back to the Future” Restomod Has Gull-Wing Doors, Desire to Disrupt

Everyone who knows a little something about the “Back to the Future” Sci-Fi comedy franchise also heard the words DeLorean and DMC-12. But diehard fans are also down with other associations.
Let us assume that everyone is knowledgeable about Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doctor Emmett “Doc” Brown’s (Christopher Lloyd) adventures when going back and forth between past, present, and future with the help of a time machine. One perched on, around, and inside the DMC DeLorean.
Also, automotive aficionados have probably wised up years ago that while it looked cool with its angular hot fastback lines and gull-wing doors, the car was actually a technical heap in the real world. So, we should not be surprised there is a running gag among automotive virtual artists. One that has different, better sports cars taking its place alongside the titular characters.
Carlos Pecino, the pixel master better known as colorsponge on social media, has abandoned the partnership with other CGI experts for a Doc-type moment. Himself a fan of “Back to the Future,” the digital expert started a little project for an automotive-related social media challenge. And, instead of the DeLorean, he came up with an alternative reality Porsche 959 for the titular time machine.
The latter is probably one of the best sports cars of the late 1980s (if not of all time) and somehow fits perfectly into the crazy BTTF atmosphere. Complete with “flying doors (and) a bunch of stuff on top.” Presumably, this gull-winged 959 time machine restomod would have all the necessary oomph to power up Doc’s techy features via the 444 horsepower 2.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six. And that is assuming no powertrain interventions...
Even better, the artist also decided to give us an exceedingly rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making-of virtual process. So, do make sure to check out all the slides of the post embedded below!
