Nissan Skyline '2000' GT-R Morphs Into Perfect Surfer Hauler, Albeit Only in CGI

This is because both the first and second generations made wonderful use of the 2.0-liter S20 inline-six Nissan engine to the tune of 160 hp. That was for both Hakosuka and Kenmeri (the moniker comes from a popular ad featuring Ken and Mary around the Hokkaido countryside), as opposed to higher 2.6- and 2.8-liter variations of the iconic RB26/28DETT engine series for the rest of the Skyline GT-R successors.Well, with so many emblematic elements, is anyone surprised about the cult following enjoyed by Skyline GT-Rs? And that extends to the quirkiest ideas, such as is the case here, with this digital project. Created by Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, it shows both the author’s love for JDM builds (he dedicated them an entire month of June , previously) and a new-found passion triggered by a massive, life-altering change.As it turns out, just recently the pixel master moved halfway across the country – probably somewhere where there are lots of sun and ocean waves. Hence, with this “monumental move,” the CGI expert has “fallen in love with a new sport/hobby… Surfing!” Naturally, he also imagined the almost “perfect” ride for this new passion, a Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R.It seems that almost everything about it would be flawless if this was not merely wishful thinking: the wide-fender slammed stance, the exposed elements, the see-through hood, plus that huge wing out in the back and the surfboard perched on top of everything . The only downside is that he would need “to get used to shifting with (his) left hand…” while applying plenty of sunscreen!