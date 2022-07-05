Nissan Skyline '2000' GT-R Morphs Into Perfect Surfer Hauler, Albeit Only in CGI

The original Nissan Skyline GT-R (1969-1972) is affectionately known as the ‘Hakosuka’ series rather than as the K/PGC10, and its legendary short-lived successor has an even funnier nickname (1973 KPGC110s are the ‘Kenmeri’ Skylines). But they are also collectively known as the ‘2000’ GT-Rs.
This is because both the first and second generations made wonderful use of the 2.0-liter S20 inline-six Nissan engine to the tune of 160 hp. That was for both Hakosuka and Kenmeri (the moniker comes from a popular ad featuring Ken and Mary around the Hokkaido countryside), as opposed to higher 2.6- and 2.8-liter variations of the iconic RB26/28DETT engine series for the rest of the Skyline GT-R successors.
Well, with so many emblematic elements, is anyone surprised about the cult following enjoyed by Skyline GT-Rs? And that extends to the quirkiest ideas, such as is the case here, with this digital project. Created by Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, it shows both the author’s love for JDM builds (he dedicated them an entire month of June, previously) and a new-found passion triggered by a massive, life-altering change.
As it turns out, just recently the pixel master moved halfway across the country – probably somewhere where there are lots of sun and ocean waves. Hence, with this “monumental move,” the CGI expert has “fallen in love with a new sport/hobby… Surfing!” Naturally, he also imagined the almost “perfect” ride for this new passion, a Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R.
It seems that almost everything about it would be flawless if this was not merely wishful thinking: the wide-fender slammed stance, the exposed elements, the see-through hood, plus that huge wing out in the back and the surfboard perched on top of everything. The only downside is that he would need “to get used to shifting with (his) left hand…” while applying plenty of sunscreen!
