Butterfly-Hood Dodge Challenger 6x6 Celebrates 4th of July in Casually Twisted Way

Himself a proud owner of a black and striped Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, has decided to celebrate Independence Day with sense and sensibility. Well, we are kidding, of course.
Recently interested in seeing Americana cars and trucks adopt all sorts of quirky transformations – from Speedster Vipers to Challenger Shooting Brakes with embedded big work tools and from feral Bronco Raptors with all-wheel steering to piped F-150 Dune Raptors with slide-out race bucket seats – this pixel master is a great example of 3D vexing… in the most positive sense.
Naturally, he could not miss the opportunity to showcase his thoughts on automotive matters on Independence Day. And after previously teasing us about the possibility of seeing LD-based Dodge Charger pickup truck Utes arriving at dealerships courtesy of Smyth Performance, now it is time for more passenger car to truck-like morphing. This time around, though, the unsuspecting “victim” is the hulking Challenger two-door muscle car.
“Nothing says Happy Independence Day than a 6x6 Challenger…” reads the explanation. But how about a six-wheeled Dodge with a twist? After all, this is not your ordinary 6x6 conversion since the added axle does not sit in the back, but rather at the front, and has CGI steering capabilities, as well! Obviously, this is (probably) merely wishful thinking – so the digital content creator went all out with it and even added a butterfly-style hood!
Now, the interesting thing about this project is that we are going to see more of it down the social media reel as the CGI expert has promised to shed light about what is tucked under the hood in a future post – so we can bet it goes beyond the simple SRT Hellcat. Last, but not least, the second slide has the flag colors properly reunited with help from previous ideas – the crimson GMC is a modern Yukon GT while the blue Ford is a crazy take on the dune-bashing, rock-crawling F-150 Raptor, of course.
