Dodge Challenger Hellcat Shooting Brake Has Added CGI Space for Big Tools

Rivals like Ford are not standing idle, and their S650 iteration of the legendary pony car is gearing up for seventh-generation production with a six-speed manual (plus automatic option) following a new Flat Rock Assembly Plant investment.
Meanwhile, Dodge is still stuck at the third iteration with its iconic Challenger. So, is it surprising that people take matters into their own hands? Or, rather, their digital brushes, when dealing with Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who has recently provided us with a half-ironical, half-desirable take on the current Challenger SRT.
There is a four-generation gap already brewing between Ford Mustang and its main Dodge Challenger archenemy, so perhaps Stellantis might have to think about other solutions rather than a rapid evolution. After all, they never seem to be in a hurry when it comes to switching iterations or diligently taking care of model ranges for iconic brands like Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and so on.
Luckily, there are so many fans out there that unofficial solutions are naturally abundant. This pixel master, who counts himself among the proud owners of such a Mopar vehicle, has probably thought that maybe the OEM way of introducing model year tweaks has run its natural course. So, he proposes a radical idea by way of making the Challenger SRT Hellcat evolve into a digital Shooting Brake.
Motivation is simple: “here’s my go at a Challenger Shooting Brake for those who want a little more utility out of their Hellcat-powered muscle car.” Interestingly, this is not just a pointless, wishful thinking 3D morphing, and the author even thinks of a possible use case scenario: a mechanic could use this to always have both the engine hoist and the workbench with him…
Now, there is just one question left to be asked: would the mechanic have those tools always at hand because their Challenger SRT Hellcat breaks down all too often, as well?
