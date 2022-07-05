New BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Shows Exotics Looks Using a Decent Dose of CGI

From the first-ever M3 Touring to the M4 CSL and XM, the spiritual successor of the iconic M1, and the sub-brand’s second standalone model after it, BMW’s M Division has a lot on its plate. Nonetheless, the most exciting model by far that is currently in the making is the 3.0 CSL Hommage (name still unconfirmed).
It is no longer a rumor, as our spy photographers managed to snap a prototype in the open last week, looking different than the M4 CSL on which it is said to be based, with styling tweaks reminding of its forefather, the 3.0 CSL that built on the E9 Coupe.
Some of the highlights include the two wings at the back, one of them mounted on the roof and the other one sitting above the trunk lid, and the kidney grille that is smaller than the M3’s and M4’s. As a matter of fact, the entire car looks different than its mainstream brethren, with exclusive design tweaks all around, some of which have been borrowed from the 3.0 CSL Hommage Concept that debuted back in 2015.
As far as the renderings go, which came from our friends at Kolesa, they used the scooped prototype as a foundation stone, peeling some of the artificial skin off of it. The CGIs portray it in a lively shade of yellow, also inspired by last decade’s show car, with the classic roundels replacing the usual logos.
Some say that its twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, expected to produce around 600 horsepower, should be hooked up to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission, whereas others believe that it will launch solely with a more old-school six-speed manual. Whatever the case may be, it will most likely get a rear-wheel setup.
Production is rumored to be limited to 50 examples in total, and pricing should start at approximately €600,000 in Europe, equaling to ~$626,000 at the current exchange rates. The unveiling date is unknown, though it should premiere this year as part of the M Division’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.
