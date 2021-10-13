This BMW 3.0 CSL Has Proper Batmobile Gear, Lands Under the Hammer

3 The Car Jeremy Clarkson Regrets Selling the Most Is His BMW 3.0 CSL

There are few instances when an apparently random collection of letters and numbers has such significance for car collectors. The 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL is one of those instances, as they're far more than just markings jumbled together. 12 photos



We found one such vehicle sitting on the lot of cars that will go under the Mecum hammer next weekend in Chattanooga. It’s not just a simple 3.0 CSL, if there ever was such a thing, but one donning the Batmobile gear, down to the rear wing.



The car is one with quite a history to it. It was initially shipped to New Zealand, but was imported into the U.S. at some undisclosed time. It’s not just another show car (although it had its share of appearances at events like the Rolex Monterey Reunion), but it was driven in competitions too, including SVRA.



The Bimmer seems to have all the right hardware in place, from the 3.0-liter engine and 4-speed manual to the white exterior with M blue and red stripes.



The 1972 rarity is presently part of the DeFoor Brothers Collection, which has close to 20 cars, including a 1969 BMW 2002 Tii, a 1969 BMW 2000 CS, and two Riley Daytona IMSA racer prototypes, among others.



