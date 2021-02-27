The Car Jeremy Clarkson Regrets Selling the Most Is His BMW 3.0 CSL

Over the years, Jeremy Clarkson drove tons of cars. From low-cost econoboxes such as the Perodua Kelisa to unicorns such as the Eagle E-Type Speedster, the British motoring journalist and presenter had a lot of fun over the years. As for the car he misses the most, Jezza confessed that he regrets selling his BMW 3.0 CSL “for next to nothing.”

