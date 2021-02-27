The Car Jeremy Clarkson Regrets Selling the Most Is His BMW 3.0 CSL

Over the years, Jeremy Clarkson drove tons of cars. From low-cost econoboxes such as the Perodua Kelisa to unicorns such as the Eagle E-Type Speedster, the British motoring journalist and presenter had a lot of fun over the years. As for the car he misses the most, Jezza confessed that he regrets selling his BMW 3.0 CSL “for next to nothing.”
A homologation special that numbers only 1,265 examples of the breed, of which 500 were sold in the United Kingdom, the CSL is one of the most desirable sports coupes of all time. Based on the CS and CSi, the lighter and more powerful sibling was never sold in the United States.
Raced in the European Touring Car Championship, in the IMSA GT Championship, and World Championship for Makes, the CSL is also remembered as the first-ever BMW Art Car. Painted by Alexander Calder, the first Art Car of them all was commissioned by French racing driver Hervé Poulain. His 3.0 CSL was retired early from the 1975 Le Mans 24 Hours, and one year later, Calder died of a heart attack in New York City aged 78.
When asked by DriveTribe about his favorite non-performance vehicle from the modern era, Jeremy offers a rather surprising reply. The Bentley Continental GT, to be more precise, which is both luxurious and stupidly quick in a straight line. Thanks to a Panamera-derived platform and Porsche goodies such as rear-wheel steering, it’s pretty good in the corners too.
And finally, DriveTribe asks Jeremy if he would ever consider owning an EV. “I will never have an electric car,” said JC. “I can see that people like them, but I like the sound of a V8. I don’t ever want to drive a car that hasn’t got a nice sound coming out of the front or back, and petrol does that.”
Truer words have never been spoken, but it’s all for naught. The United Kingdom intends to ban the sale of new vehicles powered by fossil fuel in 2030, a move described as a “green industrial revolution” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The UK is far from alone, though. Norway, for example, aims to ban the sale of new combustion-engined cars in 2025.
