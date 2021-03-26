Jamiroquai Frontman Jay Kay Is Selling His RHD 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL

One of the most memorable homologation specials of all time, the BMW 3.0 CSL isn’t only the ultimate driving machine of the 1970s. Beyond the racing car's on-track success, the road-going 3.0 Coupe Sport Lightweight paved the way for M vehicles such as the M1 and M535i.
Jeremy Clarkson regrets selling his CSL for next to nothing back in the days when CSLs weren't collectible, but that doesn't apply to the investment-grade example owned by Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay. Estimated to hammer for anything between 100,000 and 115,000 pounds sterling ($137,610-$158,250), the singer-songwriter’s car boasts excellent history.
Right-hand-drive unit 400 of 500 ever produced for the United Kingdom, chassis number 2285400 has been owned and meticulously maintained by Jay Kay for the last 13 years. He is the sixth owner from new, and he bought the vehicle already restored once under previous ownership. Instead of the original yellow from the factory, the CSL has been repainted BMW Diamond Schwartz in the 1980s by a certain Mr. Cardelli from Cardiff.
Fully detailed in the history file, Cardelli’s restoration work further includes an overhauled engine with high-compression pistons from Mahle, a Shrick camshaft and timing chain, Bilstein springs and dampers, and Alpina alloy wheels. Fast forward to the year 2010, and that’s when Jay Kay restored the CSL at Munich Legends to the tune of 35,882 pounds sterling.
That would be $49,365 at current exchange rates, and given how much time has passed since then, it’s a lot of money when you think about it. Repainted in BMW Polaris Silver, the fixed-head coupe has also benefitted from a mechanical rebuild in 2010. The 3.0 CSL received a brand-new fuel pump, relay, filter, and replacement brake fluid in preparation for the auction scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 27th at 10:00 am.
“One of his favorite cars to drive,” the Bimmer “is ready now for a new owner to enjoy the spring weather as we emerge out of lockdown and can return to enjoying classic motoring once more,” said Silverstone Auctions.
