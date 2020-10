Modernized BMW 3.0 CSL Is the Cyberpunk Batmobile

Having landed back in 1972, the road monster that is the 3.0 CSL was built so that its racing version could compete in the European Touring Car Championship. And while the Bavarian automaker only brought 1,265 of these to the world, there are plenty of replicas out there, which obviously bring mixed feelings, especially since any E9 Coupe, the series that peaked with the said homologation special, is a formidable machine.Now, before anybody wonders if it's okay to digitally remaster such a racing machine, keep in mind this is far from the first time an artist has a good time with the 3.0 CSL. After all, the majestic motorsport tool served as the canvas for the first two BMW Art Cars , created by masters Alexander Calder and Frank Stella.Looking past the pixel-extended widebody, we find a host of other mods, with the list led by the LED front and rear light clusters, which bring a Cyberpunk attitude to the whole project.We must also mention the transparent hood and this is where the beholder's imagination can run freely: you could either see this as a layer that allows one to take a peek at the majestic N/A straight six under the hood, or consider you're dealing with the kind of low-res engine compartment details from the early 3D Grand Theft Auto game series (we'll thank Khyzyl and go with the first).The new-age spoiler that links the meatier rear fenders, an approach that's somehow mirrored by the styling of the newfound diffuser, has to be the defining addition to the posterior.Oh, and if the dark, Batmobilesque take showcased in the first Insta post below doesn't quite cut it for you, perhaps you prefer the Big-in-Japan approach featured in the second post.