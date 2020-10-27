Modernized BMW 3.0 CSL Is the Cyberpunk Batmobile

Now, before anybody wonders if it's okay to digitally remaster such a racing machine, keep in mind this is far from the first time an artist has a good time with the 3.0 CSL. After all, the majestic motorsport tool served as the canvas for the first two BMW Art Cars, created by masters Alexander Calder and Frank Stella.
Looking past the pixel-extended widebody, we find a host of other mods, with the list led by the LED front and rear light clusters, which bring a Cyberpunk attitude to the whole project.
We must also mention the transparent hood and this is where the beholder's imagination can run freely: you could either see this as a layer that allows one to take a peek at the majestic N/A straight six under the hood, or consider you're dealing with the kind of low-res engine compartment details from the early 3D Grand Theft Auto game series (we'll thank Khyzyl and go with the first).
The new-age spoiler that links the meatier rear fenders, an approach that's somehow mirrored by the styling of the newfound diffuser, has to be the defining addition to the posterior.
Oh, and if the dark, Batmobilesque take showcased in the first Insta post below doesn't quite cut it for you, perhaps you prefer the Big-in-Japan approach featured in the second post.
View this post on Instagram
BMW 3.0 csl 25. And it's absolutely safe to say - this over any new things BMW are up to these days, honestly (except the i8 and i3, I absolutely love them) . . What did I have in mind when making this one? A bit of Cyberpunk, not going to lie and my usual styling. Can't get enough of taking these timeless beauties and turning them into something a bit more rogue! 👹 . . NEXT up - more cyberpunk inspired goodies including some I've done for some of you guys on here. Keep ya eyes peeled. . . . . . #bmw #classicbmw #customcars #yasiddesign #yd #ydcars #alyasid #cyberpunk #cyperpunk2077 #scificars #scifi #loweredlifestyle #stancedaily #stancenation #donutmedia #carthrottle #baggeddaily
View this post on Instagram
Another look at the 3.0 csl from yesterday. Thought I'd take it on a spin aroudn Tokyo for a bit while I get other things wrapped up with! Yes, that was a quick respray. Nah wait, that was a wrap. 🌚 . . Which one is your favourite? this one or the black/yellow one from yesterday? . . . . . #bmwcsl #bmw #customcars #yasiddesign #alyasid #yd #ydcars #donutmedia #topgear #slammedenuff #loweredlifestyle #airliftperformance #carspotting #supercarsspotting #widebodykit #bodykits #baggedcars #baggedbmw #classicbmw #classiccars #retrocars