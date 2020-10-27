autoevolution
Modernized BMW 3.0 CSL Is the Cyberpunk Batmobile

27 Oct 2020, 18:34 UTC ·
That's right, we now live in a world where somebody felt the need to put a widebody kit on a BMW racecar whose extreme aero package earned it the Batmobile nickname back in the early 1970s. And that someone happens to be Khyzyl Saleem, one of the digital artists that sit in the front line of the rendering revolution.
Having landed back in 1972, the road monster that is the 3.0 CSL was built so that its racing version could compete in the European Touring Car Championship. And while the Bavarian automaker only brought 1,265 of these to the world, there are plenty of replicas out there, which obviously bring mixed feelings, especially since any E9 Coupe, the series that peaked with the said homologation special, is a formidable machine.

Now, before anybody wonders if it's okay to digitally remaster such a racing machine, keep in mind this is far from the first time an artist has a good time with the 3.0 CSL. After all, the majestic motorsport tool served as the canvas for the first two BMW Art Cars, created by masters Alexander Calder and Frank Stella.

Looking past the pixel-extended widebody, we find a host of other mods, with the list led by the LED front and rear light clusters, which bring a Cyberpunk attitude to the whole project.

We must also mention the transparent hood and this is where the beholder's imagination can run freely: you could either see this as a layer that allows one to take a peek at the majestic N/A straight six under the hood, or consider you're dealing with the kind of low-res engine compartment details from the early 3D Grand Theft Auto game series (we'll thank Khyzyl and go with the first).

The new-age spoiler that links the meatier rear fenders, an approach that's somehow mirrored by the styling of the newfound diffuser, has to be the defining addition to the posterior.

Oh, and if the dark, Batmobilesque take showcased in the first Insta post below doesn't quite cut it for you, perhaps you prefer the Big-in-Japan approach featured in the second post.

 
 
 
 
BMW 3.0 csl 25. And it's absolutely safe to say - this over any new things BMW are up to these days, honestly (except the i8 and i3, I absolutely love them) . . What did I have in mind when making this one? A bit of Cyberpunk, not going to lie and my usual styling. Can't get enough of taking these timeless beauties and turning them into something a bit more rogue! 👹 . . NEXT up - more cyberpunk inspired goodies including some I've done for some of you guys on here. Keep ya eyes peeled. . . . . . #bmw #classicbmw #customcars #yasiddesign #yd #ydcars #alyasid #cyberpunk #cyperpunk2077 #scificars #scifi #loweredlifestyle #stancedaily #stancenation #donutmedia #carthrottle #baggeddaily

A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) on Oct 26, 2020 at 10:07am PDT


