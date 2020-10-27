Modernized BMW 3.0 CSL Is the Cyberpunk Batmobile

View this post on Instagram

BMW 3.0 csl 25. And it's absolutely safe to say - this over any new things BMW are up to these days, honestly (except the i8 and i3, I absolutely love them) . . What did I have in mind when making this one? A bit of Cyberpunk, not going to lie and my usual styling. Can't get enough of taking these timeless beauties and turning them into something a bit more rogue! 👹 . . NEXT up - more cyberpunk inspired goodies including some I've done for some of you guys on here. Keep ya eyes peeled. . . . . . #bmw #classicbmw #customcars #yasiddesign #yd #ydcars #alyasid #cyberpunk #cyperpunk2077 #scificars #scifi #loweredlifestyle #stancedaily #stancenation #donutmedia #carthrottle #baggeddaily

A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) on Oct 26, 2020 at 10:07am PDT