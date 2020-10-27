Dodge El Daytona Looks Like the Mullet of Retro Race Pickups

3D renderings have broken through walls, creating bridges between car segments that seemed to have nothing in common. What do you get when you cross a Dodge Daytona and a Chevy El Camino? Probably the most American-looking car that never existed.
Both the El Camino and the Daytona have an almost cult following and were at the pinnacle of their relatively small segments. Sorry Ford Ranchero, at least you tried!
But that also means the rendering has a high chance of being both extremely entertaining and offensive at the same time. Basically, it's art, created in this case by Abimelec Design. It was put together late last year, but we can just call it a Throwback Tuesday thing.
As is usually the case with these renderings, the devil is in the detail. For example, if you look at the project from the back, your eye will immediately be captivated by the giant Daytona wing. However, you might miss the wrap-around taillights that give the tailgate a new look.
We're also reminded here by the strange 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 Daytona, which had the black decals and a giant wing bolted onto its truck bed. We've also seen a few people put Rumble Bee stickers on their SRT-10. It's a Dodge thing, you wouldn't understand.
What's striking here is how cohesively the lines of the Daytona front end and the El Camino back are. There's also a hint of restomod here, as Abimelec included better wheels and a few other sporty touches in his digital build.
Why would you even need a streamlined racing pickup? Well, you can tow your own tires and fuel over to the oval track, maybe even a small fifth wheeler for the family. And once all the rubber is destroyed, the El Daytona can go back to being your money-making workhorse.
