Lumma Design’s BMW X7 Kit Flexes Widebody Gains

To be quite frank, BMW’s untamed X7 doesn’t necessarily need a widebody kit or any sort of extra muscle to come across as one mean piece of machinery. On the contrary, the Bavarian crossover colossus is a fearsome behemoth straight off the production line.
Its base trim comes equipped with an intercooled 3.0-liter inline-six powerplant that boasts variable valve timing and four valves per cylinder. At approximately 5,500 rpm, this nasty turbocharged animal is fully capable of delivering up to 335 ponies, along with a solid torque output of 330 pound-feet (447 Nm) at 1,500 revs.
On the other hand, the range-topping variant is brought to life by a ruthless 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 mill, with a total of 32 valves. It will gladly produce as much as 523 hp at 5,500 revs and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of feral twisting force at around 1,800 rpm.
ABS and driveline traction control.
Oh, and don’t even get me started on all those high-tech components to be found throughout the cabin, okay? BMW’s SUV brings about a selection of top-grade features that’ll leave you wanting for nothing, such as heated front seats, a juicy infotainment module and more space than you could possibly need.
However, there are some petrolheads among us that’ll always crave some extra visual weight. For these folks, Lumma Design’s inventory should be rather appealing, to say the least. Their range hosts an array of visual enhancement kits for the likes of Range Rover, Audi and Jaguar, to name a few. Needless to say, Lumma’s widebody goodness will have your whip looking the part!
Look, these German aftermarket surgeons aren’t exactly rookies in this line of business, either. Their history dates all the way back to 1987, when Horst Lumma decided to pursue his ambition and establish his very own enterprise. Sure enough, this proved to be one hell of an undertaking.
At the rear end, the Lumma crew installed a vicious diffuser that complements the additional muscle up front, as well as a stealthy spoiler that serves to let everyone know this isn't your regular X7 shebang. To make for a comprehensive kit, the tuner offers enormous 23-inch custom wheels. Optionally, their more adventurous customers may select 24-inch variants.
Finally, all this madness brings along a reasonable price tag of €16,750 ($19,548 as per current exchange rates), which isn’t too bad for a kit that’ll make your Bavarian crossover look like a mountain on wheels.
To be fair, this is exactly what we’ve come to expect from these ambitious aftermarket magicians!
What’s your take on Lumma Design’s widebody mayhem?
