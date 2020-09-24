E30 BMW M3 "Black Bruiser" Rendering Has the Necessary Widebody Muscle

The BMW M3 has always been the poster child of rebellion, challenging the rules, and looking like a hooligan with wheels when going sideways. The 2021 M3 continues this tradition by having its oversized grilles. However, grandpa E30 M3 can still teach it a thing or two.
The E36 and E46 were every young man's dream BMW. They made German inline-6 engines feel obtainable. There was something for everybody. By contrast, the E30 M3 didn't have to prove anything or appeal to everybody because it carved its own new segment.
If you've got $100,000 doing nothing, don't just buy a brand new Bimmer. An E30 M3 with the right mods is truly exotic, deserving recognition. Such is the case with the car we called "Gladiator Hulk", a unique build featuring the coolest headers ever, an LS swap, and Khyzyl Saleem's LTO widebody kit. And if your name is Dan Brokezerian, you can probably still get a 318i for Miata money. Pop up headlights are overrated.
This build is equally extreme but sadly exists only in the digital world. Yet we thought its story was just as important. A couple of weeks ago, artist Brad Builds started a poll in which tens of thousands of Instagram followers voted on their desired mods, picking their ideal set of fenders, wings, and spoilers.
This is the outcome, an E30 M3 rendering with the potential to be universally loved. It's hardly surprising that it's as low to the ground as a DTM race car while sporting aggressive bodywork.
Not everything has to be a coupe. Well, the E30 M3 does. But BMW admitted wagons are cool and is building an M3 Touring right now. Because of that, we feel that this story wouldn't be complete without mentioning the LTO E30 Touring.
