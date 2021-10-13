Imola and Red Bull Racing’s Honda Tribute Livery Added to F1 2021

The folks at Codemasters have been working hard to bring new content to F1 2021, the official 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship game, and it shows. Several major updates have been delivered since the game’s launch back in July, including some that added new gameplay features and tracks.
After last month’s patch that introduced Portimao, the Portuguese Grand Prix race track, as well as the second official Safety Car, the green Aston Martin Vantage, Codemasters is back with yet another update that adds even more content.
As the title says, patch 1.12 introduces the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, also known as Imola. For those who haven’t played any of the previous F1 games, this is the first time that Imola is available as a playable circuit in the franchise for the first time since F1 2013.
The Italian circuit opened its gates back in 1980 and was host of F1 races until 2006. It only returned to the FIA Formula One World Championship last year due to the world health crisis, and it’s the main reason it’s been added to the game.
To start racing on the newly added Imola circuit, simply download the update and select it in Time Trial, Grand Prix, Real-Season Start, and online. It’s also important to add that players who are currently playing in Career mode won’t have to start again to add the new circuit. Imola should pop up for selection in the next season whether in My Team, or Driver Career.
Alongside Imola, Codemasters added a bunch of new livery and sponsor updates, such as the special Red Bull livery that appeared at the Turkish Grand Prix. The Red Bull Racing team used this special livery as a farewell to celebrate its partnership with Honda, on what should have been their last home race in Suzuka.
The new design will replace Red Bull Racing’s 2021 livery in all modes for a limited time in F1 2021, so make sure to check it out before it goes away. Also, check out the full patch changes for mode details on what’s been fixed and adjusted since there’s a bucketload of improvements added in the update.
