2023 BMW 3.0 CSL Redux Is a 600-HP Missile That Harks Back to the Disco Era

This year is a mighty special one for BMW, as its M sub-brand has been gearing up for its 50th anniversary with a ton of surprises, some of which are yet to be revealed.
We finally have the first BMW M3 Touring in history, while the M4 CSL should make its original predecessor proud, but the 2022 M celebrations will continue with a very limited series that also marks the 50th anniversary of the 3.0 CSL homologation special.
Also known as the ‘Batmobile’ thanks to its flamboyant body kit, the original BMW 3.0 CSL was a heavily modified E9 Coupe whose letter moniker stood for Coupe, Sport, Leichtbau (lightweight).
Built as an homologation requirement for BMW to go racing in the European Touring Car Championship in the 1970s, it didn’t take long for the ‘Batmobile’ to capture the hearts of racing and/or design aficionados around the world, becoming a staple of BMW M history.
The upcoming 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL, on the other hand, is not an homologation special, but a limited-edition tribute to the original, this time based on the recently unveiled M4 CSL.
Despite the borrowed underpinnings, both its design and drivetrain will be special in the original sense of the word, with the exterior being the biggest surprise.
In an era of humongous snouts, the new 3.0 CSL looks almost restrained, with the kidney grille being smaller than on its brethren, most of the model’s exterior design being borrowed from a well-received concept car all the way from 2015, the BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage.
The concept was also visually linked with the original ‘Batmobile,’ so we’re looking at two rear aero bits one of which is a spoiler fitted above the rear window to redirect air toward the wing on the trunk lid.
We don’t have photos of the interior yet, but you can expect a bespoke pair of seats, while the center console should be borrowed from the 4 Series LCI but with a custom 3.0 CSL finish.
Drivetrain wise, it is expected that the 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL edition will feature the most powerful non-hybrid engine in BMW history that’s smaller than a V8. In other words, the 3.0-liter straight-six should deliver around 600 horsepower.
As some of the stickers part of the funky camouflage on the pre-production prototype show, the model will be RWD-only, and the only available transmission will be an old-school, six-speed manual.
Only 1,265 units of the original 3.0 CSL were ever built, so we don’t expect the new one to go past that number, with some rumors speaking about a limited run of just 50 units.
