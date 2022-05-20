BMW M4 CSL Debuts as Limited Edition, Track-Ready Car With RWD, and Lots of Carbon Fiber

Building on the success of the E46 M3 CSL and M4 GTS, the all-new M4 CSL sits at the top of the family. In order to be worthy of the ‘Competition, Sport, Lightweight’ (CSL) nomenclature, BMW’s M Division has made it lighter, more powerful, and stiffer than the normal M4 models, and that’s definitely not everything that they did to it.
Starting in the power department, the 2023 M4 CSL uses the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine, with M TwinPower Turbo technology borrowed from the M4 GT3 racer. The mill has a forged lightweight crankshaft, cylinder head core made using 3D printing, redesigned cooling and oil supply system, and a crankcase sleeve-free, closed-deck construction to make it more rigid. The exhaust system has electronically-controlled flaps, and titanium rear silencer, generating a sound similar to the racer.
As far as the numbers go, you are looking at 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW) at 6,250 rpm, and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque between 2,750 and 5,950 rpm. That is 40 ps (39 hp / 29 kW) more than the M4 Competition Coupe, and as much thrust. Everything is transmitted to the rear wheels, because the M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system would have made the car too heavy, through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Nurburgring Nordschleife, as it lapped the 20.6-km (12.8-mile) long course in 7:15.677, according to the auto firm. The 20.832-km (12.943-mile) version of the racetrack was dealt with in 7 minutes, and 20.207 seconds.
Diet wise, BMW shaved some 4 kg (9 lbs) by modifying the grille, taillights, floor mats, and automatic climate control. Another 21 kg (46 lbs) were dropped by adding the carbon ceramic brakes, special light alloy wheels, and the new springs and struts. Less and lighter insulation shaved some 15 kg (33 lbs), the introduction of the bucket seats contributed to 24 kg (53 lbs), and the removal of the rear seats and seatbelts got rid of 21 kg (46 lbs). Contributing to the weight loss, as well as lowering the center of gravity, are the CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) hood, roof, and trunk lid.
Finished exclusively in Frozen Brooklyn Gray Metallic as standard, and Alpine White Solid, or Sapphire Black Metallic as an option, the M4 CSL has exposed carbon fiber surfaces, and red accents. It features dedicated roundels in celebration of the M Division’s 50th anniversary, new grille, yellow DRLs mimicking the looks of race cars, and the M5 CS, new LED taillights, ducktail spoiler integrated into the trunk lid, aggressive five-fin diffuser with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, chin add-on with branded side blades, new side skirts, and a few other bits and bobs. It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, wrapped in sticky tires developed especially for this model that measure 275/35 and 285/30 respectively.
Carbon fiber bucket seats whose height can be adjusted in the workshop using a three-stage screw linkage are included, together with the Alcantara-wrapped M steering wheel, anthracite headliner, lots of carbon fiber details, CSL badges on the seats, center console, and rear panel, M-specific displays, Merino leather upholstery, M seatbelts, and storage for two helmets in the rear compartment, where the rear seats used to be found.
The M4 CSL gets standard 12.3-inch digital dials, 10.25-inch infotainment system, single-zone automatic climate control, lane departure warning, speed limit information, front collision warning, and parking distance control. The head-up display, Drive Recorder, driving assistant, parking assistant, two-zone climate control, alarm, and others are available as options.
Production of the BMW M4 CSL will be capped at 1,000 units, and assembly will commence in July at the Dingolfing factory, in Germany. Pricing for the U.S. market has been set at $139,900, before the $995 destination, which makes it almost twice as expensive as the base M4 Coupe that has an MSRP of $72,000. The M4 Competition Coupe starts at $74,900, and the xDrive all-wheel drive version at $79,000.
