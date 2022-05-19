BMW M4 CSL Leaks With Nostrils So Big It Could Sniff Out AMGs From a Mile Away

While BMW’s M Division continues to tease the upcoming M4 CSL ahead of its imminent debut tomorrow, the good old internet has allowed us to see it fully uncovered.
The images shared in the gallery above came courtesy of auto.actu.fr on Instagram, accompanied by a caption that sheds more light on the hardcore premium compact coupe from the Munich auto firm that we’ll delve into in just a few moments.
But first, let’s talk about the design, which is much more aggressive here than on the M4 Competition Coupe. For one, the car has a bolder front end, with a big spoiler attached to its chin. The side blades have custom markings on them, and the skirts are fatter. Out back, there is a more aggressive diffuser, with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, sharper-looking bumper, and ducktail spoiler integrated into the trunk lid.
The pictured car wears red lipstick on the grille surrounds, and has more red accents all around, on the hood, roof, side skirts, and at the rear. They may not be visible due to the low-res images that have made their way online, but the BMW roundels are bespoke, as they celebrate the M Division’s 50th anniversary. Another novelty represents the yellow-ish hue of the LED DRLs that kind of reminds us of the bigger M5 CS. The wheels are also exclusive to this model, and they’re wrapped in sticky tires.
Moving on to the interior, it is clear that the M4 CSL doesn’t feature the new iDrive 8 infotainment system. Then again, we already knew this from the previous spy shots that have also revealed those carbon fiber bucket seats, Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel that features a 12 o’clock marker, CSL logos all over, and lots of carbon fiber. There are no rear seats anymore, as instead, BMW added what seems to be a net to keep the helmets secure, because this is, after all, a track-ready car.
According to the social media post embedded at the bottom of the page, the M4 CSL has 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW) on tap produced by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine. If the number is correct, then it is 40 ps (39 hp / 29 kW) punchier than the M4 Competition Coupe, which brags about hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds from a standstill. Moreover, the extensive use of carbon fiber has supposedly allowed it to shed around 100 kg (220 lbs) over its mainstream sibling.
Production is said to be limited to 1,000 examples only, and each one will reportedly start at around €170,000 (equaling to ~$179,000) in Europe. Still, until official confirmation, which will come tomorrow (May 20), as the M4 CSL will debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, we’d take these numbers with the proverbial pinch of salt.
