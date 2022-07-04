Iconic 2023 Honda S2000e Roadster Comes Back to Digital Life on Vexing EV Pathway

Honda is currently taking care of almost every need. Want a compact crossover SUV – then have a teaser for the upcoming 2023 CR-V. Seek a feisty compact sedan - then have the camouflaged 2023 Civic Type R unable to stay away from tracks. Or perhaps you might want something EV?
So, families will get covered by the brewing sixth generation of the ultra-popular crossover SUV soon. High-performance fans from around the world – including America, have gotten acquainted with the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R ahead of the impending reveal. And EV folks can also have something little and cute.
That would be the Honda Limited Edition e model, which even got the blessing from Formula One champion Max Verstappen who took it out for a zero-emission spin. But what about classic Honda car enthusiasts, don’t they deserve a little something of their own? Well, maybe they do, albeit only virtually.
So, here is the pixel master behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) pulling at the heartstrings of the numerous Honda S2000 aficionados who still consider it a blank canvas for making it their own, complete with bonkers transformations. Some will say that altering (such as supercharging) the inner workings of the highest-revving inline-four ever put in a production car is major blasphemy – but we have seen a lot of real-world excuses.
Now, how about a digital revival for a cool comeback, how does that sound? Oh well, maybe talking about audio goodies is not the best way to describe the virtual artist’s unofficial 2023 Honda S2000e since the CGI expert fully intends it with a sustainable, fully electric powertrain. Bulletproof for the future, but will it bode well for diehard enthusiasts?
Well, that remains a merely wishful thinking conundrum – just like the digital project, as we do not see too many chances for Honda to put something like this into production, at least not anytime soon.
That would be the Honda Limited Edition e model, which even got the blessing from Formula One champion Max Verstappen who took it out for a zero-emission spin. But what about classic Honda car enthusiasts, don’t they deserve a little something of their own? Well, maybe they do, albeit only virtually.
So, here is the pixel master behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) pulling at the heartstrings of the numerous Honda S2000 aficionados who still consider it a blank canvas for making it their own, complete with bonkers transformations. Some will say that altering (such as supercharging) the inner workings of the highest-revving inline-four ever put in a production car is major blasphemy – but we have seen a lot of real-world excuses.
Now, how about a digital revival for a cool comeback, how does that sound? Oh well, maybe talking about audio goodies is not the best way to describe the virtual artist’s unofficial 2023 Honda S2000e since the CGI expert fully intends it with a sustainable, fully electric powertrain. Bulletproof for the future, but will it bode well for diehard enthusiasts?
Well, that remains a merely wishful thinking conundrum – just like the digital project, as we do not see too many chances for Honda to put something like this into production, at least not anytime soon.