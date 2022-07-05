2022 Bronco WildTrak Emulates Classic Ford GPW Style, Looks Ready for Any Adventure

Whether Jeep fans like it or not, the rivaling Blue Oval company also contributed to the astonishing popularity of the Willys MB (WWII) U.S. Army trucks because they made the highly successful Ford GPW off-road light military utility vehicle. And it seems that even Bronco enthusiasts are not going to let them forget that.
So, while Ford and Jeep evolved separately, it turns out that both companies now have 4x4 specialists that directly clash for market domination: Jeep has the legendary Wrangler and Ford reinvented the iconic Bronco a while back. Now, hot on the heels of the official Ford announcement that limited quantities of 4x4 four-door Bronco units will travel to the Old Continent from late 2023, Independence Day came bearing even more Bronco gifts.
This time around, they were of the vintage custom aftermarket variety courtesy of The Bronco Nation and their latest Bronco-based build. The “independent” community – which is nationally recognized and certified by Ford – has joined the 4th of July celebrations with an all-new idea, a 2022 Bronco WildTrak 4-Door (usually kicking off at an MSRP of $51,225) that pays homage to the WWII-famous Ford GPW.
Naturally, given the vintage influence, it will be ready for all sorts of Army-like adventures (and more) following the official social media unveiling and the upcoming public debut at this week’s Overland Expo PNW (Pacific Northwest), which takes place July 8-10. Once there, it will flaunt a GPW Green wrap job, complete with window tint and gloss black hinges by Salt Lake City, Utah-based Salty Motor Works. But that is not all, of course.
Instead, the Bronco WildTrack also comes with fifteen52 Analog HD wheels that were custom painted to match the GPW Green wrap, as well as a variety of cool accessories from various other aftermarket providers. For example, the amber lights were done by Salt Lake City-based LED light bar manufacturer Heretic Studio, while there is also a cool roof rack, three rugged transport cases, as well as a neatly lifted (2.25’’ front, 1.25’’ rear, on 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires) stance!
