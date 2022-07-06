1970 AMC Rebel Virtually Flaunts a Full Red, White, and Blue ‘The Machine’ Pose

According to many, AMC’s Rebel Machine is one of those legendary underrated muscle cars you should know more about. Including the fact that it could easily serve as a belated 4th of July digital present.
Look, it is quite understandable if automotive enthusiasts have forgotten about cool yet obscure stuff such as the world’s rarest 1967 AMC Rambler Rebel, which was a unique concept developed for drag racing called “Topel’s Rambler.” But the AMC Rebel Machine should be even more easily recognizable.
After all, in its best-known trim, 3M helped make it something that could be used to celebrate Independence Day all year long. Now, a little later than the rest of the pack, a pixel master has also decided to pay his 4th of July respects to the digital automotive world. And his virtual project of choice bears the cool mark of a 1970 AMC Rebel Machine.
Only that, when dealing with the prolific imagination of a pixel master that can concoct stuff like an aired-down ’69 Chevy Camaro Z/28 widebody on zoomies, a humongous Big Kahuna Ford Bronco Monster Truck, or a blown 454ci-equipped Plymouth Prowler on 40s that can act as a “Creepy Crawler” off-road Hot Rod, one can easily understand that something will be amiss. And not just the alternate liveries.
Instead, probably after seeing Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis featuring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, opted to make his “better late than never” Independence Day tribute “full of rock and roll attitude” in Red, White, and a little bit of hidden Blue for the main livery (do check out the second one, as well). Of course, that was not all, by no means.
As such, this 1970 AMC Rebel Machine is also “slightly wide-bodied, the way I want (all of) them to look,” sports a hulking, chromed side exhaust as if prepared for a Trans-Am race brawl, and American Racing-style wheels. Plus, at the end of the description, the author also confesses that he “always liked the way AMC did muscle cars.”
