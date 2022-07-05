First Retail Production 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Goes for $525K at Auction

The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction rolled into Las Vegas this past weekend for a three day run at the city's Convention center. Known as the organizers of "The World's Greatest Collector Car Auction,” the famed auction house has taken a single annual event in its hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona and grew it to now include shows in Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, Palm Beach. Florida, and the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

6 photos