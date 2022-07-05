First Retail Production 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Goes for $525K at Auction

The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction rolled into Las Vegas this past weekend for a three day run at the city's Convention center. Known as the organizers of "The World's Greatest Collector Car Auction,” the famed auction house has taken a single annual event in its hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona and grew it to now include shows in Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, Palm Beach. Florida, and the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Charitable work has been a hallmark principle of Barrett-Jackson events, dating back to 1967 when friends Tom Barrett and Russ Jackson teamed up stage a car show and parade to raise money for Scottsdale's art center. The popularity of Barrett-Jackson auctions has grown exponentially over the years, and the charitable work continues and grows with every event.
In 2018, George W. Bush was on the block auctioning a 2018 Carbon 65 Edition Corvette donated by General Motors, which sold for $1.4 million to benefit his Military Service Initiative. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised over $100 million through vehicle auctions for worthy causes. The Las Vegas stop on the calendar began in 2008, and has produced impressive sales and celebrity appearances. After a tragic shooting event in 2017, auction president Steve Davis sold his prized 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake for $1 million to support first responders in the city.
The 2022 Las Vegas charitable auction featured the first retail production 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Donated by the Cadillac Division of General Motors, the Escalade-V is powered by a hand-built 6.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 628 hp and 653 ft-lbs of torque capable of powering the SUV from 0-60 in 4.4 seconds. The Escalade-V comes equipped with breakthrough technology that allows drivers to personalize steering and braking response, engine sound, and more.
The Escalade-V sold for a whopping $525,000 to benefit the Pensole Lewis College of Design, the first-ever HBC (historically black college) in the state of Michigan.
The legacy of the Barrett-Jackson auction will continue in October 2022, when the city of Houston, Texas, hosts The World's Greatest Collector Car Auction at the NRG Center from October 20-22.
