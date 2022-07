First Retail Production 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Goes for $525K at Auction

SUV

Charitable work has been a hallmark principle of Barrett-Jackson events, dating back to 1967 when friends Tom Barrett and Russ Jackson teamed up stage a car show and parade to raise money for Scottsdale's art center. The popularity of Barrett-Jackson auctions has grown exponentially over the years, and the charitable work continues and grows with every event.In 2018, George W. Bush was on the block auctioning a 2018 Carbon 65 Edition Corvette donated by General Motors, which sold for $1.4 million to benefit his Military Service Initiative. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised over $100 million through vehicle auctions for worthy causes. The Las Vegas stop on the calendar began in 2008, and has produced impressive sales and celebrity appearances. After a tragic shooting event in 2017, auction president Steve Davis sold his prized 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake for $1 million to support first responders in the city.The 2022 Las Vegas charitable auction featured the first retail production 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V . Donated by the Cadillac Division of General Motors, the Escalade-V is powered by a hand-built 6.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 628 hp and 653 ft-lbs of torque capable of powering thefrom 0-60 in 4.4 seconds. The Escalade-V comes equipped with breakthrough technology that allows drivers to personalize steering and braking response, engine sound, and more.The Escalade-V sold for a whopping $525,000 to benefit the Pensole Lewis College of Design, the first-ever HBC (historically black college) in the state of Michigan.The legacy of the Barrett-Jackson auction will continue in October 2022, when the city of Houston, Texas, hosts The World's Greatest Collector Car Auction at the NRG Center from October 20-22.