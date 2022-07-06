Stylish Ridgeline-Based Acura MDX Pickup Truck Unofficially Joins Premium Family

Currently, the United States roster shows Honda among the few automakers still pushing a major passenger car family. And the same can be said about its premium sibling Acura’s lineup.
Honda can hook people with stuff like a quartet of Civic models, a duo of Accords, and even an electrified Insight or the Odyssey minivan. Meanwhile, alongside four crossover SUVs, there is also just one mid-size pickup truck – and even that one is based on a shared unibody construction.
As for Acura, the posh Japanese label is even less acquainted with the crossover, SUV, and truck-loving times as it sports the ILX, Integra, and TLX passenger cars, plus the NSX sports car, alongside just two crossover SUV series, the RDX and MDX. Well, according to an automotive pixel master, they could at least give them the benefit of also having a unibody pickup truck to bolster sales.
So, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media has decided to tempt our imagination with the highly logical assumption (at least for us) that Acura would eventually offer a Ridgeline counterpart. And he even found suitable competition for the unofficial new addition to the premium family – the 2023 Hyundai Palisade-based CGI unibody pickup truck that he previously dubbed “Santa Clara.”
Well, both seem like a long shot during the current automotive industry climate, which is plagued by all sorts of issues (that pesky semiconductor shortage just does not want to go away), as well as the need to become fully sustainable as soon as possible. But that does not mean we cannot dream of the day when a stylish Acura MDX unibody pickup truck would act as the premium counterpart to the mass-market Honda Ridgeline.
And, naturally, we can also watch it come to digital life during the latest behind-the-scenes that is, as always, embedded immediately below.
