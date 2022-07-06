Satin Black 1959 Cadillac Virtually Feels Like a Bad Limo Out for Dark Hellcat Glory

Whether you are a Mopar fan or not, there is no doubt that Chrysler has nailed one of the best 6.2-liter supercharged V8s out there, with the forced-induction version of the legendary Hemi engine packing more than 700 horsepower without too much fuss.
So, is anyone surprised that Hellcat swaps are everywhere, both in the real world and across the virtual realm? Not at all, especially when Mopar sells the Hellcrate and automotive virtual artists can have their imagination running rampant… even on Independence Day. And then a little later, of course.
Such was the case with Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has (slowly) prepared another marvelous wishful thinking project – if you like both Cadillacs and Hellcats. By the way, since the idea did not get all the CGI brush strokes in time for Independence Day, this is yet another belated 4th of July celebrations project, even though it may not feel the part.
Instead, the ’59 Cadillac limousine looks like something that was created for the murdered-out fans or the latest Hollywood horror flick. Alas, this was not the case, as evidenced in the description. So, the pixel master acknowledged he could not finish in time for the extended weekend holiday but still wanted to ask us “what’s more American than a big old Cadillac Limo?”
Well, no need to think too far as the answer came swiftly: “a big old Cadillac Limo with a Hellcat, of course!” As it turns out, the ’59 Caddy is a massive favorite of this CGI expert and his vision for this outrageous project is not only Satin Black to signal something modern is amiss. Rather, it is a “limousine slammed on bigger, custom wheels” that were inspired by the iconic Cadillac Sabre wheels but now have a concave look to emulate some turbine vibes.
Then, “everything else is stock.” Well, that is apart from the Hellcat engine swap, which is on display featuring a dark blue Cadillac composition…
