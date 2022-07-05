1968 Chevy Camaro SS Convertible Looks Like Flawless 3D Restomod, May Become Real

Poor Chevy Camaro, this legendary pony/muscle car is not getting a lot of love and attention from Americana fans, at least as far as the current sixth generation is concerned. On the other hand, the classic ones are still granted a lot of passion.
Both in the real world, across the virtual realm, and even in between, as it turns out. Sure, it usually does not get any better than a classic Chevy Camaro build project for GM enthusiasts, but in this day and age, one does not need to go blindly forward with your restomod vision and hope for the best. Today, one could easily call out an automotive virtual artist for a pre-build visualization.
As far as we can tell, though do take all this with a pinch of salt because of the ambiguous descriptions, this is exactly what happened here with John, a pixel master better known as johnrendering on social media, who wants us to check out a recently completed digital restomod project that could one day turn out as real as you and me.
Our assumptions are based on the initial teaser from back in early June and the recent post where the CGI expert announces, “another project successfully completed, I hope you like the result.” This 1968 Chevy Camaro SS Convertible was cooked up in 3D with help from fellow virtual designer _3adass and surmises what could be a perfect restomod build… for someone. Well, it could be flawless for us, too, if you ask me.
After all, it seems to have all the makings of a great comeback from the vintage days of the roaring 1960s. Now, as far as we can tell, it rides a little slammed on a set of hulking aftermarket wheels and tries to signal that something CGI might be amiss and thoroughly modern – though only underneath the perfectly restored classic lines…
