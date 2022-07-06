Hyundai Teases New N Car Ahead of July 15 Unveiling, Is It the Ioniq 5 N?

Hyundai has been constantly expanding its N Division’s portfolio these past few years, and they’re not quite done with it. As a matter of fact, they are now getting ready to celebrate ‘N Day’ on July 15, and they’ll be doing so by introducing a brand new car.
A social media post reveals two teaser images. The first one is very blurry and shows a vehicle on the racetrack, dressed in blue, whereas the second one is much more interesting.
By the looks of it, there is a high-performance coupe sitting under the cover. It has a long hood, big apron and diffuser, somewhat sloping roofline, and massive wing at the back. It also sits very close to the ground.
We wouldn’t be surprised at all if these turn out to be two different vehicles, with the first one being a production model and the second one either a concept, a racer, or maybe that zero-emission sports car that they have been developing in partnership with Rimac. Nonetheless, we do lean toward a study, as it seems to be the most realistic approach, maybe previewing that exotic-ish vehicle.
As for the one that should hit showrooms in selected markets, perhaps in a few months, it could be the Ioniq 5 N. We’ve seen prototypes testing in the open with lower ground clearance and beefier brakes, and it might use the same assembly as the Kia EV6 GT, which features a dual-motor setup that generates a total of 577 hp and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque.
There is also a small possibility that this is the N version of the recently-introduced Ioniq 6. Whatever we are looking at here, we will find out everything there is to know about it (them) in a little over a week from today, as the grand unveiling has been scheduled for next Friday.
By the looks of it, there is a high-performance coupe sitting under the cover. It has a long hood, big apron and diffuser, somewhat sloping roofline, and massive wing at the back. It also sits very close to the ground.
We wouldn’t be surprised at all if these turn out to be two different vehicles, with the first one being a production model and the second one either a concept, a racer, or maybe that zero-emission sports car that they have been developing in partnership with Rimac. Nonetheless, we do lean toward a study, as it seems to be the most realistic approach, maybe previewing that exotic-ish vehicle.
As for the one that should hit showrooms in selected markets, perhaps in a few months, it could be the Ioniq 5 N. We’ve seen prototypes testing in the open with lower ground clearance and beefier brakes, and it might use the same assembly as the Kia EV6 GT, which features a dual-motor setup that generates a total of 577 hp and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque.
There is also a small possibility that this is the N version of the recently-introduced Ioniq 6. Whatever we are looking at here, we will find out everything there is to know about it (them) in a little over a week from today, as the grand unveiling has been scheduled for next Friday.