2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Unveiled, Looks Like the (Relatively) Poor Man's Porsche Taycan

After yesterday’s leaks, Hyundai has decided to lift the curtain for the Ioniq 6, their second product in the Ioniq family after the smaller 5. Mind you, despite showing the world what it looks like in an official environment, inside and out, it is not a full unveiling per se, as they are still keeping a few things a secret.
Obviously inspired by the Prophecy Concept from two years ago, the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a very Porsche-ish vibe at both ends. The face and streamlined bodywork look somewhat similar to the Taycan, whereas that sloping rear reminds of the 911.
Compared to the showcar, the Ioniq 6’s bumpers have more graphics on them, and the head- and taillights are different. Curvaceous lines run across its length, and it features flush-mounted door handles and new wheels. Some of the things that look out of place for now (maybe the car will start growing on us) are the side air intakes in the front bumper, vertical trim elements out back, and light strip above the corporate logo. Other than that, it is a modern-looking vehicle that is quite easy on the eye.
Depending on the trim level, the interior can feature eco-processed leather or recycled PET fabric for the seats, bio TPO skin for the dashboard, headliner made from PET fabric, carpets that came to life by recycling fishing nets, and bio paint derived from vegetable oils for the doors. The dashboard incorporates extremely wide air vents, and combines the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, each one 12 inches in diameter, into a single unit.
The cabin is bathed in ambient lighting, with drivers being able to choose between 64 different colorsf and six dual themes. Hyundai also speaks about “convenient and generous in-car storage,” courtesy of the bridge-type center console, and the additional cubbies in the doors, which no longer feature any buttons at the front.
Underpinned by the E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 6 offers generous interior space and is expected to launch with a variety of zero-emission powertrains. For now, the Korean company has remained tight-lipped about them, stating that they will reveal the full specifications in July, when the car will celebrate its world premiere.
Compared to the showcar, the Ioniq 6’s bumpers have more graphics on them, and the head- and taillights are different. Curvaceous lines run across its length, and it features flush-mounted door handles and new wheels. Some of the things that look out of place for now (maybe the car will start growing on us) are the side air intakes in the front bumper, vertical trim elements out back, and light strip above the corporate logo. Other than that, it is a modern-looking vehicle that is quite easy on the eye.
Depending on the trim level, the interior can feature eco-processed leather or recycled PET fabric for the seats, bio TPO skin for the dashboard, headliner made from PET fabric, carpets that came to life by recycling fishing nets, and bio paint derived from vegetable oils for the doors. The dashboard incorporates extremely wide air vents, and combines the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, each one 12 inches in diameter, into a single unit.
The cabin is bathed in ambient lighting, with drivers being able to choose between 64 different colorsf and six dual themes. Hyundai also speaks about “convenient and generous in-car storage,” courtesy of the bridge-type center console, and the additional cubbies in the doors, which no longer feature any buttons at the front.
Underpinned by the E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 6 offers generous interior space and is expected to launch with a variety of zero-emission powertrains. For now, the Korean company has remained tight-lipped about them, stating that they will reveal the full specifications in July, when the car will celebrate its world premiere.