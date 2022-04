2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Crossover Spied Looking Like an Oversized Electric Mega Hatch

kWh

Set to become their first-ever fully-electric N model, the Ioniq 5 N has been spied testing in Germany, with vinyl stickers wrapped around its body. It has a sportier appearance compared to the regular Ioniq 5 and will feature much more power.In the looks department, the sporty crossover has swollen fenders, a more aggressive-looking front bumper, and likely a new grille between the LED headlights. The side skirts have been modestly revised, and the rear bumper is all-new. It might sport a few novelties inside, too, like the front seats with extra side bolstering and perhaps new trim, in addition to the dedicated ‘N’ badges.Sitting closer to the ground, the Ioniq 5 N looks like an oversized mega hatch. It has uprated brakes, with bigger discs spinning behind the new wheels. An electronic limited-slip differential software, similar to the one in the Kia EV6 GT , might be part of the revisions, and we wouldn’t be surprised at all if it shares the powertrain with its cousin.Fed by a 77.4battery pack, the dual-motor setup generates a combined 577 hp (585 ps / 430) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque in the EV6 GT. This enables it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds from a standstill. Considering that it has a similar footprint and weighs about the same, the Ioniq 5 N should be capable of similar performance.We don’t know yet when Hyundai will drop the cover off the Ioniq 5 N , but if we were to guess, we’d say that it might premiere later this year or in early 2023.