2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Crossover Spied Looking Like an Oversized Electric Mega Hatch

Hyundai’s new product strategy is quite simple: new electric vehicles, more crossovers, and extra sporty models. And with the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, they will tick all three boxes in a premiere.
Set to become their first-ever fully-electric N model, the Ioniq 5 N has been spied testing in Germany, with vinyl stickers wrapped around its body. It has a sportier appearance compared to the regular Ioniq 5 and will feature much more power.
In the looks department, the sporty crossover has swollen fenders, a more aggressive-looking front bumper, and likely a new grille between the LED headlights. The side skirts have been modestly revised, and the rear bumper is all-new. It might sport a few novelties inside, too, like the front seats with extra side bolstering and perhaps new trim, in addition to the dedicated ‘N’ badges.
Sitting closer to the ground, the Ioniq 5 N looks like an oversized mega hatch. It has uprated brakes, with bigger discs spinning behind the new wheels. An electronic limited-slip differential software, similar to the one in the Kia EV6 GT, might be part of the revisions, and we wouldn’t be surprised at all if it shares the powertrain with its cousin.
Fed by a 77.4 kWh battery pack, the dual-motor setup generates a combined 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque in the EV6 GT. This enables it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds from a standstill. Considering that it has a similar footprint and weighs about the same, the Ioniq 5 N should be capable of similar performance.
We don’t know yet when Hyundai will drop the cover off the Ioniq 5 N, but if we were to guess, we’d say that it might premiere later this year or in early 2023.
