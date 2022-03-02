Three-Door Kia EV6 GT Drops Crossover Vibes for Classic Hot Hatch CGI Looks

Unsurprisingly, the stylish and sustainable Kia EV6 took the crown as the 2022 Car of the Year in Europe. Not just because it was only logical for a battery-powered model to win, but also because it is way too cool for its own good.
The 2022 Kia EV6 took home the award while facing five other EV finalists. Including its E-GMP architecture sibling, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. It was natural for one of them to get the crown (Ioniq 5 did it in Germany) as they are technologically advanced. Also, great examples of stunning design audacity.
Naturally, this quickly attracted the attention of automotive virtual artists. At least one of them doubled down at the ceremony with his take on the EV6 matters. The pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media seems ready to digitally kick off yet another series. One seemingly featuring crimson, sporty virtual transformations.
So, after previously taking a liking of Alfa Romeo’s 2023 Tonale and morphing it as an entire digital family (complete with pickup Ute, Spider, Coupe, and Quadrifoglio GTA), there is something red brewing up. Not just the previous revival of Opel’s Calibra based on the all-new Astra L. But also, a neat three-door transformation of Kia’s EV6 GT from a battery-electric compact crossover SUV into a traditional hot hatchback.
The CGI transformation is pretty straightforward. Instead of a five-door SUV, now we have a single POV (unfortunately) with a three-door hatchback. One that is both sustainable and feisty. This is because Kia made sure not only to provide a maximum EPA range of up to 310 miles (499 km) but also make it worthy of a virtual hot hatch configuration.
Complete with up to 577 horsepower (430 kW/585 ps) for the flagship EV6 GT version and a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of just 3.5 seconds. And a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration, of course.
