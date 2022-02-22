Revived Opel Calibra Morphs Astra L Into Recreational BRZ and GR86 Fighter

Notice how OEMs are now moving against tradition in the real world? Historic nameplates will easily attest to those automakers having turned quirky. And it is up to virtual artists to set traditional matters straight.
While people normally expect automotive virtual artists to be the ones that break conventions, sometimes it is the other way around. OEMs are the ones doing odd things and pixel masters respect tradition. A case in point is the JDM Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Or the American Ford Maverick.
Over in Europe, there is even more eccentricity with a Blue Oval badge up front. Ford’s successful Puma has morphed from a little two-door coupe to a four-door sporty crossover SUV to adhere to the latest customer desires. But that does not matter too much to CGI experts.
The virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media digitally follows in the footsteps of Mitsubishi or Ford to revive a recreational nameplate of his own. But with a traditional two-door coupe twist, instead of being a crossover, SUV, or pickup truck. And with an Opel badge.
Based on the latest sixth-generation Astra L, the author imagined a possible revival of the German carmaker’s sporty Calibra moniker. Well, this is not the first time anyone has attempted to do so because – truth be told – Astra's design is quite inviting for virtual artists. And not just for coupe transformations, but also as regular saloons go.
Anyway, what sets this unofficial second-generation Calibra apart is not just the styling but also the perceived compact dimensions. As such, if ever real, this would probably be a great (and equally mainstream) counterpart for Toyota and Subaru’s GR86 and BRZ recreational sports car siblings. Alas, we all know very well that anything else except for hatchbacks and station wagons is merely wishful thinking.
Well, at least the pixel master has managed to drop his recent 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale family series obsession!
