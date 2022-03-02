Slammed VW Beetle Flatbed Looks Gritty yet Happy, Hauls Matching Digital Mopeds

Just like ugly war should quickly make way to peace and logic, things do change across the real automotive world. As well as the virtual realm, as showcased in a gritty yet still merry way.
Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, is a man of many facets. One would be covering his real-world Rat Rod exploits. Which include, among others, things like “2JZED” Edsel wagons or Honda K24-swapped Ford Model Ts. Just to take the pulse of things.
Then, there is also his virtual persona. One that is equally passionate about derelict and menacingly contorted passenger cars. However, recently, he also started dabbling in the stunning world of crazy pickup truck CGI transformations.
With things like a racer-lowered red-and-black Ford F-100 that was actually pink-and-purple (no, seriously!). Or a squarer-body Chevy C10 that flaunted slammed Baja vibes, along with bed screamer pipes. As well as an even older Ford F-1 that deliciously mixed carbon fiber, a JDM atmosphere, and “Bullnose” traits.
Now, things have taken a swing for something darker. No worries, this is not yet another Batman composition. Instead, the legendary Volkswagen Beetle has been transformed into a zany tow truck. Complete with a scratched look for the silver sheets of metal, a gritty yet happy atmosphere (take a look at the front fascia smile!), and more (slammed, widebody kit!).
That is not all, folks. The rear is just as crazy, as it includes a bronze-and-silver flatbed that gets a couple of color-matched mopeds! That is virtually hilarious, but also so decidedly fitting. Anyway, not much info is shared about this digital build, unfortunately. As such, we have no idea about what powers the whole contraption.
Did the author keep everything within the traditional air-cooled boxer-four limits? Or did he opt for an outrageous swap? So many mysteries to match the darker, “N.E.O.C.H.R.O.M.E” composition mood...
Then, there is also his virtual persona. One that is equally passionate about derelict and menacingly contorted passenger cars. However, recently, he also started dabbling in the stunning world of crazy pickup truck CGI transformations.
With things like a racer-lowered red-and-black Ford F-100 that was actually pink-and-purple (no, seriously!). Or a squarer-body Chevy C10 that flaunted slammed Baja vibes, along with bed screamer pipes. As well as an even older Ford F-1 that deliciously mixed carbon fiber, a JDM atmosphere, and “Bullnose” traits.
Now, things have taken a swing for something darker. No worries, this is not yet another Batman composition. Instead, the legendary Volkswagen Beetle has been transformed into a zany tow truck. Complete with a scratched look for the silver sheets of metal, a gritty yet happy atmosphere (take a look at the front fascia smile!), and more (slammed, widebody kit!).
That is not all, folks. The rear is just as crazy, as it includes a bronze-and-silver flatbed that gets a couple of color-matched mopeds! That is virtually hilarious, but also so decidedly fitting. Anyway, not much info is shared about this digital build, unfortunately. As such, we have no idea about what powers the whole contraption.
Did the author keep everything within the traditional air-cooled boxer-four limits? Or did he opt for an outrageous swap? So many mysteries to match the darker, “N.E.O.C.H.R.O.M.E” composition mood...