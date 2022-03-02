992-Based, Third-Generation Porsche 935 Is Digitally Wild, Ticks the Right ICE Box

Among the myriad of great Porsche designs for the track, there is one that stands out as possibly the best 911-inspired transformations. Porsche’s 935 was wild, an endurance master, and a great collectible.
Dubbed as one of the most incredible Porsches of all time, which is quite an honor considering the sheer number of stunning creations, the original 935 lived its life one track and race at the time between 1976 and 1981. However, its appeal never faded away.
So, Porsche did the logical thing and produced something that could live up to the astonishing “Moby Dick” reputation. They remastered the 991-series Porsche 911 GT2 RS into the modernized second-generation Porsche 935. Complete with looks that resembled the 935/78, of course.
And perks such as the 919 Hybrid LMP1’s modern LED taillights, 911 RSR side mirrors, titanium tailpipes as a tribute back to 1968’s 908/01, or the display from the 2019 911 GT3 R, among many others. Not to mention the same 691-horsepower engine from the 911 GT2 RS and a seven-speed PDK transmission.
Naturally, production was severely limited to just 77 units. However, that is probably not even remotely enough to satisfy all Porsche aficionados. Thus, an automotive virtual artist (aka hakosan_design) has decided to do something about it and deliver a hypothetical third-generation installment. One that is based on the latest 992 series, of course.
“This time much more radical and retro-modern, ready for the track,” says the author. All fine and dandy, as the unofficial creation looks simply mesmerizing (with more POVs and a different livery arriving soon). But there is just one minor problem. It is a bit ahead of its time.
This is because Porsche is still cycling through the 992-series derivatives. And so far, after lots of Carreras, Targas, and Turbos, they have only reached the GT3 RS pinnacle. There is no GT2 RS motorsport-inspired flagship just yet. So, if the 2022 version of the 935 did exist, it would have to settle for the lesser member of the track-ready family.
