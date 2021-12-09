Porsche 935 Digitally Adapts to Life on the Open Road, Comes Out Modernly Tuned

Project01 Tiny Home Is a Small, Efficient and Very Elegant Proposition for Downsizing

Remember the often-insane Porsche 930? It was publicly known as the 1975-1989 Porsche 911 Turbo. Colloquially, the “widowmaker.” And, of course, it had an even crazier factory racing version, the 935. 7 photos



And so it did, winning the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans. As well as the laurels at other legendary venues, such as Sebring, Daytona, or 1,000 km (621 miles) of Nürburgring, among others. Porsche was clever to supply customer cars to private teams (something that other manufacturers didn’t), but of course, also catered to the technical specifications with due diligence.



As such, the track weapon of mass destruction was equipped with a 3.3-liter Type 935 twin-turbo flat-six mill, which had a mechanical fuel injection system and so many high-performance components it churned out no less than 845 horsepower. So, do we need to wonder why Porsche officially



Now, with just 77 units, it’s naturally only for millionaires. But what if Porsche suddenly had a change of heart and decided to produce a road-going version as well? Well, there’s at least one virtual designer that would gladly adopt it, and then play with it some more. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, probably needed to break the



So, he decided to imagine a street-worthy 935 with a twist. His vision of a potential series-production 935/19 doesn’t come stock. After all, we are dealing here not just with a CGI expert, but also with the Head Designer at West Coast Customs. No worries, though, as his wishful thinking 935 is squeaky clean... for a tuned ride.



Naturally, the Porsche virtually adheres to many





