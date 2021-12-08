New Nissan Z GT500 Quenches Time Attack Racing Thirst With Virtual Makeover

Nissan has prepared a new racer for Japan’s 2022 Super GT Series. It’s called the Z GT500, will retire the R35 GT-R, and looks like a Nissan Z on steroids. The wild design is obviously meant to significantly improve aerodynamics.
Unveiled late last week at the Fuji International Speedway, the Nissan Z GT500 has now fallen in the hands of Jon Sibal, who rearranged its pixels using a decent dose of Photoshop. The digital illustrations, shared on social media and embedded at the bottom of the page, imagine it as a Time Attack racer, inspired by a similar-looking 240Z.
The racer’s white body is adorned by the typical sponsor decals. It has a reinterpreted front bumper, new side skirts, more muscular-looking fenders, and different back end, with big diffuser, and massive wing. Wrapped in Toyo tires, the multi-spoke alloy wheels have a copper finish and contribute to the enhanced looks of the car that otherwise seems ready to take on the stopwatch at various racetracks.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, the Z GT500 is being prepped for racing in the 2022 season of Japan’s Super GT Series. Nissan didn’t say anything about its performance, but we know that cars competing in this event pack a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with one turbocharger, making 650 horsepower. The mill is hooked up to a six-speed gearbox with paddle shifters, and weight levels are set at 2,270 lbs (1,030 kg), including the driver and fuel.
Despite having two fewer cylinders and one less turbocharger, the racer boasts 250 horsepower more than the street-legal Nissan Z, whose twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, shared with the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, produces 400 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic, with the latter being sourced from Mercedes-Benz.
The racer’s white body is adorned by the typical sponsor decals. It has a reinterpreted front bumper, new side skirts, more muscular-looking fenders, and different back end, with big diffuser, and massive wing. Wrapped in Toyo tires, the multi-spoke alloy wheels have a copper finish and contribute to the enhanced looks of the car that otherwise seems ready to take on the stopwatch at various racetracks.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, the Z GT500 is being prepped for racing in the 2022 season of Japan’s Super GT Series. Nissan didn’t say anything about its performance, but we know that cars competing in this event pack a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with one turbocharger, making 650 horsepower. The mill is hooked up to a six-speed gearbox with paddle shifters, and weight levels are set at 2,270 lbs (1,030 kg), including the driver and fuel.
Despite having two fewer cylinders and one less turbocharger, the racer boasts 250 horsepower more than the street-legal Nissan Z, whose twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, shared with the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, produces 400 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic, with the latter being sourced from Mercedes-Benz.